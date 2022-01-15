Skip to main content

Aggies Look To Remain Unbeaten In SEC Play, Head North To Face Missouri

The A&M men's basketball team continues its SEC schedule and seeks to remain unbeaten in conference play

The Texas A&M men's basketball team travels north to Columbia, Missouri to face the Tigers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Mizzou Arena. The Aggies are unbeaten in SEC play this season and seek to extend their overall winning streak to eight.

The current seven-game winning streak is A&M's longest since the 2017-18 season and they're off to their best start since 2015-16. The Aggies (14-2, 3-0 SEC) lead the league in 3-point shooting at 38.1 percent and in field goal percentage at 53.9.

Henry Coleman III leads the team this season with 18.3 points per game and 7.3 rebounds while also leading the SEC in shooting 81.5 percent from the field in conference play.

Last time out Coleman led A&M to a 68-51 win over Ole Miss in College Station and scored 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting, and tied for the team lead with Tyrece Radford by pulling down six rebounds. Radford also contributed 12 points.

Missouri (7-8, 1-2 SEC) looks for a rebound game after being humiliated by Arkansas on Wednesday, 87-43. Kobe Brown leads the team in scoring (14.7) and rebounds (8.6) while Amari Davis adds another 9.6 points per game.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies vs Missouri Tigers

WHERE: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021, 2:30 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally) XM 386

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: Texas A&M -4.5

TOTAL: 138 (o -110, u -118)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -213, Missouri +160

