Aggies Move To 3-0 In SEC Play With Win Over Ole Miss

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team went into their Tuesday night matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels at Reed Arena, looking to move to 3-0 in SEC play for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

And thanks to an efficient offensive effort, and a suffocating defensive performance, they were able to do just that, winning 67-51 over the Rebels, and moving to 14-2 on the season.

The Aggies were led by Henry Coleman III, who finished with a game-high 18 points, to go along with six rebounds, while hitting nine of his 10 shots from the field.

Tyrece Radford also got involved in a major way on Tuesday, ending the game with 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting, and hitting 2 of 4 from three-point range.

As a team, Texas A&M was even better, shooting a red-hot 55.8 percent from the floor, while holding the struggling Rebels to just 34.6 percent on the other end, including just 22.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Following the win, the Aggies will hit the road to Columbia Missouri, where a matchup with the 7-7 Missouri Tigers will be waiting for them.

Missouri is coming off of an impressive 92-86 win over the No. 15 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, and will have another tough outing against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday before welcoming the Aggies.

