Aggies Host Ole Miss: Live Men's Basketball Updates

Texas A&M men's basketball hosts the Rebels of Ole Miss on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT as the Aggies continue their SEC schedule.

The Aggies (13-2, 2-0 SEC) are winners of six in a row and have won their last nine home games to stay undefeated in College Station this season.

Quenton Jackson led the way against Arkansas in Saturday's 86-81 win over the Razorbacks with 16 points while Marcus Williams hit two game-clinching free throws with 4.4 seconds left.

The Rebels (9-5, 1-1 SEC) are coming off an 82-72 win over Mississippi State on Saturday and were led by Matthew Murrell who dropped in a career-high 31 points. Nysier Brooks scored his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

A&M has cracked down on defense lately and is forcing turnovers on 27.2 percent of all possessions, fourth-best among Division I teams. During the team's six-game winning streak, that number has climbed to 29.4 percent.

The Aggies are also undefeated this season (11-0) when they turn the ball over 14 times or fewer but are just 2-2 when the turnovers eclipse that number.

The Aggies are also undefeated this season (11-0) when they turn the ball over 14 times or fewer but are just 2-2 when the turnovers eclipse that number.

PREGAME

The Aggies and Rebels are warming up and the Reed Arena seats are filling up. According to ESPN's BPI the Aggies have a 75.3 percent chance at the win before the start of the game to Ole Miss' 24.7 percent.

A&M wins the tip.

15:19 First Half: Rebels 6, Aggies 10

The Aggies started fast with a Henry Coleman III dunk followed by a Coleman III layup to begin the game with a 4-0 lead over Ole Miss. Nysier Brooks got the Rebels on the board with a layup of his own before Coleman threw down another dunk and Andre Gordon made a layup off a nice pass by Marcus Williams.

Daeshun Ruffin made a layup for Ole Miss making the score 8-4 Aggies before Brooks threw home a dunk after receiving a pass from Luis Rodriguez.

Ethan Henderson followed up a pass from Williams with a layup before the television timeout for a score of 10-6 A&M.

11:00 First Half: Rebels 14, Aggies 14

Luis Rodriguez hit from behind the line for a 3-pointer getting Ole Miss to within 10-9.

Ruffin hit both free throws after a foul on Marcus Williams and Jaemyn Brakefield hit a 3-pointer giving Ole Miss a 14-10 lead as the Rebels rattled off eight straight points.

Henry Coleman III answered with a jumper and a layup to tie the game at 14.

7:48 First Half: Rebels 16, Aggies 18

Manny Obaseki made a layup off a nice pass from Hassan Diarra but Luis Rodriguez answered on the other end with a dunk for a 16-16 score.

Henry Coleman has 12 points on the night after a jumper off an assist by Quenton Jackson for an 18-16 Aggies lead.