Skip to main content

Aggies Hoops vs Oregon, NIT 2nd Round: How to Watch, Betting Lines, Odds

The Aggies advanced to the second round after beating Alcorn State

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team continues its run through the NIT as it hosts the Oregon Ducks in the second round at Reed Arena on Saturday.

The Aggies finished the regular season with a 9-9 SEC record and were 24-12 overall after falling to the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC title game. Before that loss, A&M won seven straight, and eight of its last nine. The Aggies defeated Alcorn State in the first round of the NIT 74-62 on Tuesday. Junior guard Tyrece Radford led the Aggies with 14 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, and two assists in the win.

FN8BAezWYAIOjjF

Hayden Hefner

FN8A643XsAEw8-o

Henry Coleman III

IMG_96E2A6DFF29A-1

The NIT floor at Reed Arena in College Station

Oregon made its way to the second round of the NIT by beating No. 4 seed Utah State 83-72 on Tuesday. The Ducks were led by junior guard De'Vion Harmon's 19 points while senior guard Jacob Young poured in 13 second-half points and finished the game with 17 total points, four assists, and four rebounds.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (24-12) vs No. 5 Oregon Ducks (20-14)

WHERE: Reed Arena (12,989), College Station, Texas

WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11 a.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN, online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)

USATSI_17881128

Quenton Jackson, Buzz Williams, and Andre Gordon

USATSI_17880746

Buzz Williams

FN8FW5LXsAEiK-I

Tyrece Radford

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FN8A643XsAEw8-o
Play
Basketball

Aggies Hoops vs Oregon, NIT 2nd Round: How to Watch, Betting Lines, Odds

The Aggies advanced to the second round after beating Alcorn State

By Timm Hamm1 minute ago
King
Play
Football

Spring Football: Date Set For Maroon & White Game

First chance to watch Texas A&M early enrollees from No. 1 recruiting class

By Art Garcia19 hours ago
USATSI_17681248
Play
News

Aggies Ex Von Miller Signs Massive Deal With Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have swept edge rusher and former Aggies star Von Miller away from the Rams on a new multi-year deal

By Matt GalatzanMar 16, 2022

SPREAD: Texas A&M -5

TOTAL: 143.5 (o -118, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -250, Oregon +170

SERIES: Oregon leads 1-0

LAST TIME: Oregon beat Texas A&M 94-70 on Dec. 11, 1970 at McArthur Court in Eugene, Oregon

SERIES TREND: The Ducks beat A&M in the only previous meeting between the two programs

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

FN8A643XsAEw8-o
Basketball

Aggies Hoops vs Oregon, NIT 2nd Round: How to Watch, Betting Lines, Odds

By Timm Hamm1 minute ago
King
Football

Spring Football: Date Set For Maroon & White Game

By Art Garcia19 hours ago
USATSI_17681248
News

Aggies Ex Von Miller Signs Massive Deal With Buffalo Bills

By Matt GalatzanMar 16, 2022
David Hicks
Recruiting

Elite In-State Recruit David Hicks Talks Texas A&M Visit, Timeline and More

By AllAggies StaffMar 16, 2022
NFL
Baseball

Bullpen Blows Late Lead, Texas A&M Falls To Houston

By Cole ThompsonMar 16, 2022
USATSI_17880746
Men's Basketball

'Devastated and Heartbroken': Buzz Williams Slams NCAA Snub, Calls System 'Flawed'

By Art GarciaMar 16, 2022
FN8FW5LXsAEiK-I
Men's Basketball

Aggies Roll Past Alcorn State: NIT Tournament 1st Round Live Game Log

By Timm HammMar 15, 2022
FN8A-ZkXMAMmTox
Men's Basketball

Aggies Pull Away From Alcorn State in NIT Opener

By Matt GalatzanMar 15, 2022