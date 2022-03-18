Aggies Hoops vs Oregon, NIT 2nd Round: How to Watch, Betting Lines, Odds

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team continues its run through the NIT as it hosts the Oregon Ducks in the second round at Reed Arena on Saturday.

The Aggies finished the regular season with a 9-9 SEC record and were 24-12 overall after falling to the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC title game. Before that loss, A&M won seven straight, and eight of its last nine. The Aggies defeated Alcorn State in the first round of the NIT 74-62 on Tuesday. Junior guard Tyrece Radford led the Aggies with 14 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, and two assists in the win.

Hayden Hefner Henry Coleman III The NIT floor at Reed Arena in College Station

Oregon made its way to the second round of the NIT by beating No. 4 seed Utah State 83-72 on Tuesday. The Ducks were led by junior guard De'Vion Harmon's 19 points while senior guard Jacob Young poured in 13 second-half points and finished the game with 17 total points, four assists, and four rebounds.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (24-12) vs No. 5 Oregon Ducks (20-14)

WHERE: Reed Arena (12,989), College Station, Texas

WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11 a.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN, online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)

Quenton Jackson, Buzz Williams, and Andre Gordon Buzz Williams Tyrece Radford

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: Texas A&M -5

TOTAL: 143.5 (o -118, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -250, Oregon +170

SERIES: Oregon leads 1-0

LAST TIME: Oregon beat Texas A&M 94-70 on Dec. 11, 1970 at McArthur Court in Eugene, Oregon

SERIES TREND: The Ducks beat A&M in the only previous meeting between the two programs

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here