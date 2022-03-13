Aggies Fall to Volunteers in SEC Title Game, Await NCAA Tournament Fate

The Aggies couldn't overcome a 14-0 hole they dug early to start the game against Tennessee on Sunday and fell to the Volunteers 65-50 in the SEC Tournament Championship Game.

A&M missed its first eight shots before Henry Coleman III made a layup to get the Aggies on the board at the 14:01 mark of the first half.

The Aggies went on somewhat of a run when the Volunteers went nearly six minutes without scoring and A&M was trailing by just nine at the half, 29-20.

The Aggies have been plagued by poor shooting in many of their losses this year, and A&M shot just 27.3 percent from the field on 6-of-22 shooting in the first half while Tennessee shot 35.5 percent on 11-of-31 shooting. It didn't help that the Aggies were 0-for-9 from beyond the arc in the first frame.

The second half brought much of the same as the Aggies got to within five at 34-29 at the 17:12 mark before Tennessee went on a 10-2 run to extend its lead again.

That's as close as the Aggies would get as 31.4 percent shooting for the game was not enough to help A&M climb back, although the Aggies held the Vols to just 39.3 percent.

A&M was led by Tyrece Radford who had 13 points, while Henry Coleman was the only other Aggie in double-digits with 12.

With the loss, A&M will have to wait until Sunday evening to see if it's been selected for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. If not, it will be waiting to hear about its seeding in the NIT.

