Aggies Fall to Volunteers in SEC Title Game, Await NCAA Tournament Fate
The Aggies couldn't overcome a 14-0 hole they dug early to start the game against Tennessee on Sunday and fell to the Volunteers 65-50 in the SEC Tournament Championship Game.
A&M missed its first eight shots before Henry Coleman III made a layup to get the Aggies on the board at the 14:01 mark of the first half.
The Aggies went on somewhat of a run when the Volunteers went nearly six minutes without scoring and A&M was trailing by just nine at the half, 29-20.
The Aggies have been plagued by poor shooting in many of their losses this year, and A&M shot just 27.3 percent from the field on 6-of-22 shooting in the first half while Tennessee shot 35.5 percent on 11-of-31 shooting. It didn't help that the Aggies were 0-for-9 from beyond the arc in the first frame.
The second half brought much of the same as the Aggies got to within five at 34-29 at the 17:12 mark before Tennessee went on a 10-2 run to extend its lead again.
That's as close as the Aggies would get as 31.4 percent shooting for the game was not enough to help A&M climb back, although the Aggies held the Vols to just 39.3 percent.
The Aggies' magical run in Tampa comes to an abrupt halt at the hands of the Volunteers.
A&M was led by Tyrece Radford who had 13 points, while Henry Coleman was the only other Aggie in double-digits with 12.
With the loss, A&M will have to wait until Sunday evening to see if it's been selected for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. If not, it will be waiting to hear about its seeding in the NIT.
