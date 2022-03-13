Skip to main content

Aggies Fall to Volunteers in SEC Title Game, Await NCAA Tournament Fate

The Aggies' magical run in Tampa comes to an abrupt halt at the hands of the Volunteers.

The Aggies couldn't overcome a 14-0 hole they dug early to start the game against Tennessee on Sunday and fell to the Volunteers 65-50 in the SEC Tournament Championship Game.

A&M missed its first eight shots before Henry Coleman III made a layup to get the Aggies on the board at the 14:01 mark of the first half. 

Tyrece Radford

Tyrece Radford

Henry Coleman III vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Manny Obaseki

Tyrece Radford vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Tyrece Radford

The Aggies went on somewhat of a run when the Volunteers went nearly six minutes without scoring and A&M was trailing by just nine at the half, 29-20.

The Aggies have been plagued by poor shooting in many of their losses this year, and A&M shot just 27.3 percent from the field on 6-of-22 shooting in the first half while Tennessee shot 35.5 percent on 11-of-31 shooting. It didn't help that the Aggies were  0-for-9 from beyond the arc in the first frame.

The second half brought much of the same as the Aggies got to within five at 34-29  at the 17:12 mark before Tennessee went on a 10-2 run to extend its lead again. 

That's as close as the Aggies would get as 31.4 percent shooting for the game was not enough to help A&M climb back, although the Aggies held the Vols to just 39.3 percent.

FNwDZ-MWQAQC686

Aaron Cash

Tyrece Radford

Tyrece Radford

Ethan Henderson Manny Obaseki Hassan Diarra vs Tennessee Volunteers

Ethan Henderson, Manny Obaseki, and Hassan Diarra

A&M was led by Tyrece Radford who had 13 points, while Henry Coleman was the only other Aggie in double-digits with 12.

With the loss, A&M will have to wait until Sunday evening to see if it's been selected for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. If not, it will be waiting to hear about its seeding in the NIT.

