Skip to main content

Aggies Lead Xavier 2nd Half, NIT Championship: Live Game Updates

The Aggies take the court one more time this season with a chance to take home its first tournament title in more than 30 years.

The Texas A&M (27-12) men's basketball team takes on Xavier (22-13) on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT from the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City with an opportunity to win its first tournament title in more than 30 seasons.

Screen Shot 2022-03-30 at 8.08.49 AM

Texas A&M Basketball

The mid-season eight-game losing streak seems like a distant memory as the Aggies have gone 12-2 since. That skid probably cost them an NCAA tournament berth, but they have stormed through the NIT and have earned the chance to win it all.

Screen Shot 2022-03-30 at 8.06.37 AM

Tyrece Radford

In the semifinals Tuesday in New York, the Aggies thoroughly dominated Washington State in a 72-56 victory. Texas A&M scored 58 points in the paint – more points than the Cougars scored as a team – shot 48.5 percent, including 58.1 percent in the second half.

Screen Shot 2022-03-30 at 8.07.15 AM

Hassan Diarra

Xavier, out of the Big East, advanced to the finals after beating St. Bonaventure 84-77. Jack Nunge averages a team-high 13.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Paul Scruggs adds 11.7 points, while Colby Jones averages 11.4 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds.

Xavier won the tip

Wade Taylor IV made Jumper 0-2

Dwon Odom made Jumper 2-2

Colby Jones made Layup 4-2

Foul on Colby Jones

Manny Obaseki made Free Throw 4-3

Manny Obaseki made Free Throw 4-4

Jack Nunge made Layup. Assisted by Adam Kunkel 6-4

Dwon Odom made Dunk. Assisted by Jack Nunge 8-4

Tyrece Radford made Jumper 8-6

Foul on Ethan Henderson

Jack Nunge made Free Throw 9-6

Jack Nunge made Free Throw 10-6

Colby Jones made Layup 12-6

15:57 First Half: Musketeers 12, Aggies 6

Colby Jones made Three Point Jumper 15-6

Foul on Zach Freemantle

Manny Obaseki made Layup 15-8

Foul on Nate Johnson

Quenton Jackson made Layup. Assisted by Hassan Diarra 15-10

Dwon Odom made Jumper 17-10

Foul on Adam Kunkel

11:54 First Half: Musketeers 17, Aggies 10

Foul on Jack Nunge

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 17-11

Henry Coleman III made Layup. Assisted by Hassan Diarra 17-13

Foul on Adam Kunkel

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 17-14

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 17-15

Foul on Hassan Diarra

Colby Jones made Layup 19-15

Quenton Jackson made Layup 19-17

Hassan Diarra made Three Point Jumper 19-20

Jack Nunge made Two Point Tip Shot 21-20

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2022-03-30 at 8.06.47 AM
Play
Basketball

Aggies Lead Xavier 2nd Half, NIT Championship: Live Game Updates

The Aggies take the court one more time this season with a chance to take home its first tournament title in more than 30 years.

By Timm Hamm17 minutes ago
NFL 7
Play
Basketball

NIT Championship: How to Watch Aggies vs. Xavier

The Aggies can win their first title in more than 30 years at Madison Square Garden on Thursday

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
Jake-Johnson
Play
Football

How Does Texas A&M Replace Tight End Baylor Cupp?

Texas A&M needs to find a new tight end after Baylor Cupp's transfer

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago

Hassan Diarra made Layup 21-22

Colby Jones made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Nate Johnson 24-22

5:59 First Half: Musketeers 24, Aggies 22

Hassan Diarra made Layup 24-24

Dwon Odom made Jumper. Assisted by Nate Johnson 26-24

Manny Obaseki made Layup 26-26

Foul on Adam Kunkel

Wade Taylor IV made Free Throw 26-27

Wade Taylor IV made Free Throw 26-28

Hassan Diarra made Three Point Jumper 26-31

Dwon Odom made Layup. Assisted by Colby Jones 28-31

Foul on Hassan Diarra

3:11 First Half: Musketeers 28, Aggies 31

Tyrece Radford made Layup 28-33

Jerome Hunter made Dunk. Assisted by Colby Jones 30-33

Foul on Jerome Hunter

Quenton Jackson made Three Point Jumper 30-36

Texas A&M Timeout at 0:58

Foul on Dwon Odom

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 30-37

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 30-38

Tyrece Radford made Two Point Tip Shot 30-40

Colby Jones made Layup 32-40

HALFTIME: Musketeers 32, Aggies 40

Jack Nunge made Layup. Assisted by Zach Freemantle 34-40

Foul on Jack Nunge

Henry Coleman III made Free Throw 34-41

Henry Coleman III made Layup. Assisted by Wade Taylor IV 34-43

Foul on Quenton Jackson

Zach Freemantle made Free Throw 35-43

Nate Johnson made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Jack Nunge 38-43

Foul on Colby Jones

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 38-44

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 38-45

Foul on Henry Coleman III

Foul on Wade Taylor IV

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim and the Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast on your favorite podcast app or on YouTube.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Screen Shot 2022-03-30 at 8.06.47 AM
Basketball

Aggies Lead Xavier 2nd Half, NIT Championship: Live Game Updates

By Timm Hamm17 minutes ago
NFL 7
Basketball

NIT Championship: How to Watch Aggies vs. Xavier

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
Jake-Johnson
Football

How Does Texas A&M Replace Tight End Baylor Cupp?

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
jackson
Men's Basketball

Texas A&M Standout Quenton Jackson: 'Job Not Done'

By Art Garcia6 hours ago
Lebbeus Overton
Football

Lebbeus Overton to Commit Friday Afternoon

By AllAggies Staff9 hours ago
Aggies QB1png
Football

Texas A&M Spring Practice: Quarterback Trio Presents Promising Problem

By Cole ThompsonMar 30, 2022
20191116_FB_GAME_USC_SKGG2152_3018
Football

Aggies TE Baylor Cupp Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Matt GalatzanMar 30, 2022
Joni Taylor
Women's Basketball

New Aggies Coach Joni Taylor Has Dream of ‘Positionless Basketball’

By Matthew PostinsMar 30, 2022