Aggies Lead Xavier 2nd Half, NIT Championship: Live Game Updates

The Texas A&M (27-12) men's basketball team takes on Xavier (22-13) on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT from the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City with an opportunity to win its first tournament title in more than 30 seasons.

Texas A&M Basketball

The mid-season eight-game losing streak seems like a distant memory as the Aggies have gone 12-2 since. That skid probably cost them an NCAA tournament berth, but they have stormed through the NIT and have earned the chance to win it all.

Tyrece Radford

In the semifinals Tuesday in New York, the Aggies thoroughly dominated Washington State in a 72-56 victory. Texas A&M scored 58 points in the paint – more points than the Cougars scored as a team – shot 48.5 percent, including 58.1 percent in the second half.

Hassan Diarra

Xavier, out of the Big East, advanced to the finals after beating St. Bonaventure 84-77. Jack Nunge averages a team-high 13.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Paul Scruggs adds 11.7 points, while Colby Jones averages 11.4 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds.

Xavier won the tip

Wade Taylor IV made Jumper 0-2

Dwon Odom made Jumper 2-2

Colby Jones made Layup 4-2

Foul on Colby Jones

Manny Obaseki made Free Throw 4-3

Manny Obaseki made Free Throw 4-4

Jack Nunge made Layup. Assisted by Adam Kunkel 6-4

Dwon Odom made Dunk. Assisted by Jack Nunge 8-4

Tyrece Radford made Jumper 8-6

Foul on Ethan Henderson

Jack Nunge made Free Throw 9-6

Jack Nunge made Free Throw 10-6

Colby Jones made Layup 12-6

15:57 First Half: Musketeers 12, Aggies 6

Colby Jones made Three Point Jumper 15-6

Foul on Zach Freemantle

Manny Obaseki made Layup 15-8

Foul on Nate Johnson

Quenton Jackson made Layup. Assisted by Hassan Diarra 15-10

Dwon Odom made Jumper 17-10

Foul on Adam Kunkel

11:54 First Half: Musketeers 17, Aggies 10

Foul on Jack Nunge

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 17-11

Henry Coleman III made Layup. Assisted by Hassan Diarra 17-13

Foul on Adam Kunkel

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 17-14

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 17-15

Foul on Hassan Diarra

Colby Jones made Layup 19-15

Quenton Jackson made Layup 19-17

Hassan Diarra made Three Point Jumper 19-20

Jack Nunge made Two Point Tip Shot 21-20

Hassan Diarra made Layup 21-22

Colby Jones made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Nate Johnson 24-22

5:59 First Half: Musketeers 24, Aggies 22

Hassan Diarra made Layup 24-24

Dwon Odom made Jumper. Assisted by Nate Johnson 26-24

Manny Obaseki made Layup 26-26

Foul on Adam Kunkel

Wade Taylor IV made Free Throw 26-27

Wade Taylor IV made Free Throw 26-28

Hassan Diarra made Three Point Jumper 26-31

Dwon Odom made Layup. Assisted by Colby Jones 28-31

Foul on Hassan Diarra

3:11 First Half: Musketeers 28, Aggies 31

Tyrece Radford made Layup 28-33

Jerome Hunter made Dunk. Assisted by Colby Jones 30-33

Foul on Jerome Hunter

Quenton Jackson made Three Point Jumper 30-36

Texas A&M Timeout at 0:58

Foul on Dwon Odom

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 30-37

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 30-38

Tyrece Radford made Two Point Tip Shot 30-40

Colby Jones made Layup 32-40

HALFTIME: Musketeers 32, Aggies 40

Jack Nunge made Layup. Assisted by Zach Freemantle 34-40

Foul on Jack Nunge

Henry Coleman III made Free Throw 34-41

Henry Coleman III made Layup. Assisted by Wade Taylor IV 34-43

Foul on Quenton Jackson

Zach Freemantle made Free Throw 35-43

Nate Johnson made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Jack Nunge 38-43

Foul on Colby Jones

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 38-44

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 38-45

Foul on Henry Coleman III

Foul on Wade Taylor IV

