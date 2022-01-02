Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    Fourth Quarter Proves Decisive in Aggies' Loss to LSU

    No. 19 LSU outscores No. 23 Aggies by 12 points in fourth quarter to send Texas A&M to first SEC defeat of 2022
    Author:

    LSU’s strong fourth quarter proved fatal to Texas A&M, as the No. 23 Aggies fell to the No. 19 Tigers, 75-66, in the Aggies’ Southeastern Conference opener on Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

    The Tigers (14-1, 2-0 in SEC) broke open a tight contest in the fourth quarter, keyed in part by an 8-0 run that ended with 3:30 left in the game and put LSU up by nine points. From there, the Tigers maintained that lead and ended up outscoring the Aggies (10-3, 0-1), 29-17, in the final 10 minutes.

    The Aggies did what they could to extend the game, but they missed eight field goals in a row in the final few minutes and never got it back to a one-possession game.

    The Aggies shot 32.9 percent for the game, with guard Destiny Pitts finishing with a double-double, scoring 18 points and 11 rebounds. Pitts also made four 3-pointers.

    Guard Qadashah Hoppie scored 16 points, while guard Kayla Wells added 13 points.

    LSU shot 42 percent from the floor and was led by guard Alexis Morris, who scored 30 points, making four 3-pointers and going 8-fo-12 from the free-throw line. Guard Khayla Pointer scored 17 points and added nine rebounds, while guard Jailin Cherry added 10 points. Forward Autumn Newby had 10 rebounds to go along with four points.

    LSU outrebounded Texas A&M 49-39.

    LSU led after the first quarter, 16-11, but Texas A&M roared back to take a 33-29 lead at the break. Texas A&M clung to a 49-46 lead after three quarters.

    Recommended Articles

    20211205_WBB_GAME_TEXAS_AS_0139
    Play
    Women's Basketball

    Fourth Quarter Proves Decisive in Aggies' SEC Opener

    No. 19 LSU outscores No. 23 Aggies by 12 points in fourth quarter to send Texas A&M to first SEC defeat of 2022

    40 seconds ago
    harold-perkins-tamu-visit(RRZF8IBYCY5)
    Play
    Recruiting

    Elite LB Harold Perkins Makes College Decision

    One of the nation's top linebacker, Harold Perkins, has name his seven final contenders for his signature

    1 hour ago
    Abor
    Play
    Recruiting

    Elite Aggies EDGE Target Omari Abor Announces College Choice

    Duncanville EDGE Omari Abor is one of the most sought after defenders in the 2022 class, and just five schools are now in the mix

    1 hour ago

    Sunday was the next-to-last regular-season meeting between Texas A&M coach Gary Blair, who is retiring at the end of this season, and LSU coach Kim Mulkey. The pair tangled annually when Texas A&M was in the Big 12 and Mulkey was the coach at Baylor. Mulkey left Baylor after last season to take over at LSU.

    LSU and Texas A&M face each other in College Station on Feb. 13.

    Blair and Mulkey go as far back as the early 1980s, when Blair was an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech and Mulkey was the team’s point guard. Blair is a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the first time and hopes to join Mulkey there, who is already enshrined as a coach.

    Texas A&M had not played since a 77-51 victory over UTSA on Dec. 20. The Aggies were supposed to host Vanderbilt to open SEC play on Dec. 30, but COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the Vanderbilt program prevented the Commodores from making the trip.

    Texas A&M is at No. 7 Tennessee on Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

    Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

    Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

    You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

    20211205_WBB_GAME_TEXAS_AS_0139
    Women's Basketball

    Fourth Quarter Proves Decisive in Aggies' SEC Opener

    40 seconds ago
    harold-perkins-tamu-visit(RRZF8IBYCY5)
    Recruiting

    Elite LB Harold Perkins Makes College Decision

    1 hour ago
    Abor
    Recruiting

    Elite Aggies EDGE Target Omari Abor Announces College Choice

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17411846
    Football

    NFL Debut For Former Texas A&M Star QB Sunday?

    Dec 31, 2021
    GettyImages-1355170931
    Basketball

    Watch Out, SEC... Here Come The Aggies!

    Dec 31, 2021
    feb525fc-5d98-4a70-9172-f1fec9b57bc9-SigningDay1215_0157
    Football

    Aggies 2022 Signee Walter Nolen Commits To Polynesian Bowl

    Dec 30, 2021
    I7ZRH2AKCVBCXK622ZJFL6UVDQ
    Basketball

    Aggie Women To Open SEC vs. LSU After Vanderbilt Postponement

    Dec 30, 2021
    Conner Weigman
    Recruiting

    Aggies Signee Conner Weigman Wins Yet Another Post Season Award

    Dec 30, 2021