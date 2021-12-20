Aaliyah Patty's Career Night Fuels Aggies Win Over UTSA

Aaliyah Patty set career highs with 20 points and 18 rebounds as the Texas A&M women dominated UTSA on Monday, 77-51, in its final game before a 10-day holiday break.

The Aggies (10-2) scored 22 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 44-22 lead over the Roadrunners. The Aggies rolled just hours after learning they remained at No. 23 in the newest AP Top 25 poll.

Patty fueled the Aggies the entire contest, doing her damage in 32 minutes with a 9-for-19 day from the field. She even hit a couple of 3-pointers while not even attempting a free throw. Of her 18 rebounds, 13 of them came on the defensive side of the court.

Two other starters hit double figures. Destiny Pitts scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting while Qadashah Hoppie added 13 points.

Thanks to the wide margin of victory, coach Gary Blair was able to play 11 on Monday, with eight of the players logging at least 10 minutes. Sahara Jones came off the bench to give the Aggies eight points and eight rebounds.

This was supposed to be the second game in two days for the Aggies. But their scheduled Sunday contest with the Rice Owls was canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the Rice program.

That means the Aggies are done until they host Vanderbilt on Dec. 30 to open SEC action. After that, the Aggies take to the road for games at two nationally-ranked teams — LSU on Jan. 2 and Tennessee on Jan. 6.

