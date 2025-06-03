Texas A&M Schedules Non-Conference Series With Former Big 12 Rival
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team is set to begin its first season under new head coach Bucky McMillan.
And after putting together much of the roster, the Aggies are now creating their non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 campaign.
Per reports from CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Aggies will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater on Sunday, Nov. 9 in what will be one of the first games of Texas A&M's season. The series will then shift back to College Station for the 2026-27 campaign.
Oklahoma State made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2020-21 with No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham but the Cowboys have not made it back to the Big Dance since then while having three seasons at or below .500.
OSU went 17-18 (7-13 in Big 12) last season in the first year under head coach Steve Lutz. The Cowboys brought in Lutz after the firing of coach Mike Boynton, who had spent seven years at the helm.
Last season under head coach Buzz Williams, the Aggies have one of the strongest non-conference schedules in the country with matchups against Purdue, Creighton, Texas Tech, Ohio State, Oregon, Wake Forest and UCF. Time will tell if Texas A&M elects to piece together a similarly-tough schedule in the first year with McMillan.
As for the current roster, the Aggies have landed a slew of talented transfers. Texas A&M's incoming portal class includes Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako, USC forward Rashaun Agee, Samford guard Josh Holloway, North Alabama guard Jacari Lane, Texas Tech forward Federiko Federiko, Kansas guard Rylan Griffen, N.C. State guard Marcus Hill, Kansas forward Zach Clemence, and Texas big man Jamie Vinson.
McMillan hasn't been shy to add some former Longhorns to the fold for his first season at the helm. Along with the roster addition of Vinson, the Aggies have also hired assistant coach Frank Haith and strength and conditioning coach Darby Rich, both of whom were on staff at Texas with Rodney Terry last season.