Aggies Have Nothing to Lose Against No. 1 Auburn

A&M is in the midst of the program's longest losing streak since 2004, but things are only getting tougher for coach Buzz Williams and the Aggies.

Texas A&M (15-9, 4-7) will take on the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (22-2, 10-1) at Auburn Arena on Saturday morning. The Tigers are 12-0 at home this year, while the Aggies are just 3-3 on the road.

A&M is coming off of a disappointing 76-68 home loss against LSU on Tuesday, a game in which the Aggies went scorching in the second half, scoring 52 points in the final 20 minutes after trailing by 20 headed into the locker room. But it was the abysmal 16 first-half points that cost A&M in the end.

"I'm not sure that an opening statement is required," Williams said after the loss. "After losing six in a row, we should be embarrassed prior to the jump ball. That's probably telling you the whole truth."

Auburn had just its second loss of the season on Tuesday, falling 80-76 in overtime against unranked Arkansas in one of the upsets of the season. Led by head coach Bruce Pearl, the Tigers might be looking to let out some frustration from the loss on the reeling Aggies.

Despite the Aggies' embarrassment, there's not much more to lose other than another game on the schedule. To be blunt, a loss is expected.

The Tigers are led by an elite group of individuals that can dominate on both ends.

Freshman sensation Jabari Smith is the teams' leading scorer (15.5), good for seventh in the conference. His skills are complemented by the elite guard play of Wendell Green Jr. (13.2 points, 4.8 assists), who took over in the late stages of the second half against Arkansas.

But it's hard to mention any of Auburn's success without talking about the defense. The Tigers are No. 1 in the nation in blocks per game by a wide margin at 8.2 rejections per contest.

Seven-foot sophomore Walker Kessler is dominant as an interior defender. He is second in the nation with an impressive 4.3 blocks per game, while also being first in the SEC in field goal percentage (63 percent) and fourth in rebounds (8.4).

Aggies' forwards Henry Coleman III and Ethan Henderson will have their hands full with one of the best big men in the country.

Another strength of Auburn? Keeping the ball safe. The Tigers commit the fewest turnovers per game in the SEC (11.7). But could the Aggies have the formula to counter?

A&M is third in the country in steals per game (10.2), a number the team has kept steady despite the losing streak.

If the Aggies are to pull off the monumental upset, defensive intensity in the backcourt might just be the key.

Saturday's tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. C.T at Auburn Arena.

