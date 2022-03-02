Rebounding Aggies at No. 25 Alabama in Road Finale

Texas A&M heads into March riding its first winning streak since mid-January after pulling off wins over SEC bottom-feeders Ole Miss and Georgia.

But the Aggies (18-11, 7-9 SEC) have a much tougher test Wednesday night, visiting No. 25 Alabama (19-10, 9-7 SEC) in their final road game of the regular season

The Crimson Tide, which reached the Sweet 16 last year, once again boasts an elite offense. Alabama is seventh in the nation and leads the SEC in points per game (80.5).

"Alabama is the fastest team in the league," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said Tuesday. "It's worth debate that they're the most talented team in the league from top to bottom."

Strangely enough, Alabama is just 41st in points per game at home. Could the Aggies be in position to capture a big road win as the regular season winds down?

Possibly, especially if they keep stealing the ball. A&M is third in the country in steals per game (10.0) and first in road games (10.5).

This could make a huge factor Alabama, which commits the fifth-most turnovers per game (14.1) in the conference.

Guard Jaden Shackelford is Alabama's focal point. He paces the team in minutes (986), field goals (161), 3-pointers (89) and free throw attempts (104).

Few teams shoot as many 3s at Alabama. The Tide are seventh nationally in attempts per game (29.8). Alabama's 865 tries from deep are nearly 80 more than the next most in the SEC -- Florida with 786.

More shots from deep means more long misses. The Tide are first in the SEC in offensive rebounds (13.5), while the Aggies are second-worst in defensive rebounds (22.7).

Aggies senior Quenton Jackson has scored in double figures in 11 consecutive games, including a perfect 11-11 performance in a 31-point outing against Georgia last week.

Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Coleman Coliseum.

