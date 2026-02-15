Three Games To Watch Before Texas A&M Basketball’s Regular Season Ends

As the regular season comes to a close, the Texas A&M Aggies are in the midst of a fight for a spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket. With just three weeks left of play before the conference tournament begins, the Aggies have a relatively easy path to solidifying their status as contenders.

However, not every game on that schedule will be a certified win for Texas A&M. The Aggies will be playing plenty of teams in the same position as them, desperately attempting to prove their place as a team worthy of a seed. Texas A&M will also be playing some of the top teams in the conference, giving the Aggies plenty of challenges in order to make their way to the top of conference standings.

Here are three games to watch over the next couple of weeks before tournament season hits:

Arkansas Razorbacks — Feb. 25

Feb 10, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Isaiah Sealy (30) dunks against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Razorbacks currently rank third in the SEC off an 8-3 conference record and the Aggies will be facing them for the first time this season. Arkansas is currently on a six-game streak, so Texas A&M will have its hands full trying to break the momentum that has carried Arkansas to 88.8 points per game.

Led by freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr., who averages 20.8 points each night, the Razorbacks feature a team with a powerful offensive identity that capitalizes well off of fouls and spreads productivity in the paint across several different playmakers. Even so, the Razorbacks allow 76.5 points per game and the Aggies are a challenging team to limit — especially since this will be the first meet-up of the season.

Texas A&M’s play style is extremely unique, meaning that Arkansas may struggle to limit the Aggies and their intuitive game. That Wednesday will likely be an even battle between team chemistry and discipline, with Arkansas having so much to lose and Texas A&M standing to gain more.

Texas Longhorns — Feb. 28

Jan 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane (5) takes a jump shot past Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

By nature of the rivalry, this game will be a heated rematch after the Aggies took down the Longhorns on their home court 74-70 in January. Texas is finding itself on a three-game win streak with hopes to improve more.

Both teams are also currently sitting on the NCAA bubble. Texas A&M is ranked No. 8 in the SEC, and Texas right below at No. 9. The Aggies will look to limit the Longhorns’ offensive explosiveness, led by junior guard/forward Dailyn Swain. The Longhorns will look to continue on the defensive improvements that have marked their last three wins, and inspire a bench full of inconsistent playmakers to play to its full potential in another Lone Star Showdown in College Station.

Kentucky Wildcats — March 3

Feb 14, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) shoots the ball over Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are possibly the toughest team left on the Aggies’ schedule to face before the week of the SEC Tournament. At No. 2 in the conference and No. 25 in the country, Kentucky will spend the rest of the regular season fighting to protect its spot on the tournament bracket.

The Wildcats aren’t particularly offensively powerful, averaging 81.6 points per game, but they excel in limiting opponents. They’ll travel to College Station for the second-to-last game of regular conference play for a first-time match with the Aggies.

Texas A&M will need to find a way to maneuver around Kentucky’s scrappy outside defense and play clean in order to keep the Wildcats from profiting at the free throw line. If the Aggies can win these next three games and do decently in the SEC Tournament, their chance to make a run in March is as close to certain as it gets.