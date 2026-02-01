There's a Clear Reason Why Texas A&M Basketball Is Scary

Miss Rev would be proud.

It was a dawg fight at Stegeman Coliseum where the Aggies defeated the Bulldogs, 92-77, on Saturday afternoon.

Texas A&M collided with Georgia in one of the most anticipated games to watch of the weekend, where head coach Bucky McMillan’s first-place team felt like it was in a dog pound, fighting and clawing through the adversity to move to 7-1 in the SEC.

Despite going on a 20-0 run to open up the first period, that wasn’t enough to close out an explosive Georgia offense early that can shoot the ball as well as any team in college basketball.

There were bumps along the way, with the biggest lead at 20 points (22-2), but the offense shot its way out of it, with free throws and 3-pointers the difference, along with some solid defense down the stretch.

Domination In Departments

Lots of boxes got checked against Georgia.

Knocking down the free throws. Nailing shots from deep. Winning the total rebound battle.

Anytime a team goes to a hostile environment with a gauntlet schedule for the next five games and escapes with a Quad 1 game, it makes the fans, players, and coaches take a deep breath and realize that the program is in a great position.

It has to feel even nicer when 10 of the 11 players that checked into the game had at least two points, which proves how balanced and willing the Aggies are to throw out different looks on the floor to apply pressure on opponents. That was obvious in the first half when the Bulldogs had no answers.

From the charity stripe, the Aggies drew 20 attempts to the line, making 19, which proved to be one of the game's differences. There were plenty of converted tries, with six of them coming in the final two minutes, where all six were nailed by forward Rashaun Agee and guard Jacari Lane.

The USC transfer not only got to the line, but he also buried two shots from beyond the arc and found success even though he was double-teamed on several occasions. As a player listed at 6-foot-7, the size was more than enough despite being undersized as a team once again, where he tallied his tenth double-double of the 2025-26 campaign with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Elsewhere, there was a contribution from four guards who were on fire, it seemed like on every shot taken. A&M saw seniors Marcus Hill and Ali Dibba, junior Pop Isaacs, and sophomore Ruben Dominguez combine for 54 of the 92 points recorded.

Anytime a coach gets five players in double digits, that’s a positive note to build off of, regardless of winning or losing, but winning for the seventh straight time against Georgia and having two powerhouse programs up next is another step in the right direction.

From the field, the Aggies shot 45 percent and also went 38 percent from three with 13 made off of 34 attempts. Defensively, the Aggies held the Bulldogs to being tied for only 24 seconds, going 40 percent from the field with 10 turnovers.

Cleaning the glass was also another area the defense thrived in, where A&M won 46-39 with more defensive rebounds than offensive rebounds. Of the 46, nearly a third were registered by Agee, with 10 players having at least two. Solid performances.

Imagine what this A&M team can do this next week against No. 23 Alabama and No. 19 Florida. Even next month or in March.

Scary stuff.