3 Reasons Why Texas A&M's Season is on The Brink

The Texas A&M Aggies saw their College Football Playoff chances take a massive hit on Saturday in Kyle Field.

No. 9 Texas A&M suffered a 31-21 loss to unranked Kentucky, giving the Aggies their first defeat with still multiple tough matchups ahead.

As a result, Texas A&M's hopes for a championship-level season are on life support, and it won't get any easier.

A Ridiculous SEC Schedule

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a member of his coaching staff during a time-out in the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After enjoying a rather easy SEC slate last season where they only played two top 20 teams and none that finished in the Top 15 at the end of the season, A&M has five SEC games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 20. Of those five games, four are against teams currently ranked in the Top 15.

Thanks to getting their butts kicked by Kentucky to paraphrase Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, every remaining game on A&M’s SEC schedule is a must win because one more loss would all but mathematically eliminate them for the CFP. Just last season we saw Vanderbilt at 10-2 miss the playoff, while Texas missed at 9-3 despite knocking off an undefeated A&M team to end its SEC regular season on a high.

With road matchups against LSU and Alabama coming up, as well as a home matchup with No. 1 Texas during rivalry week, A&M has no room for error as a loss to anyone in the SEC going forward would put its slim playoff chances off life support.

Marcel Reed is in Full Regression Mode

If you have stock in Marcel Reed being a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft, I sincerely advise you to sell your stock ASAP. Despite coming into the season as a dark house candidate for the Heisman, Reed has been a huge disappointment in 2026 having failed to throw for over 250 yards in any of A&M’s first three games while throwing at least one interception in two of them.

Compare that to this time last season when Reed had thrown for 285 yards or more in two of the Aggies three games while racking up nine touchdown passes to one pick and it’s easy to see why the Aggies are struggling. Reed’s lack of production is one of the biggest reasons A&M’s offense has struggled this season as he quite simply isn’t getting the job done.

Since starting off last season 11-0, Reed is an underwhelming 2-3 in his last five starts and has not thrown for over 250 yards in any of those games. Not getting the production from Reed they got at the beginning of the 2025 season, has the Aggies fighting to save their season after three games in 2026.

The Defense Has High Propensity To Give Up Explosive Plays

For the second week in a row, the Aggies defense gave up an explosive play of over 40-yards in the passing game but couldn’t overcome it this week. If this trend continues, the boys in Maroon and White season is all but over.

With matchups against quarterbacks like Arch Manning, Sam Leavitt and Keelon Russell remaining on the schedule, the Aggies defense specifically their secondary must get better swiftly. In their upset loss to Kentucky, A&M gave up four explosives pass receptions to four different receivers.

This must be fixed immediately, or the Aggies will be in the running for the most disappointing team of the 2026 season.

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