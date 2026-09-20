3 Overreactions After Texas A&M’s Loss vs. Kentucky

The Texas A&M Aggies are reeling after being stunned at home by the unranked Kentucky Wildcats, who walked into College Station and handed the Aggies a 31-21 loss.

The Aggies and Wildcats both started the game out slow and were deadlocked at half time all squared at 7. However, coming out of the break the Wildcats would come out firing with a dominating third quarter from in which they scored 21 unanswered points. And the three-score advantage proved to be too steep of a mountain to overcome late in the game.

The Aggies will have to get back on track as a trip to Death Valley awaits them to face the LSU Tigers who also come off of a loss in Week 3. And after any loss especially as rough as Saturdays was for the Aggies, overreactions come flying from everywhere and here’s three more.

Marcel Reed is Yet to Take the Next Step

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies felt confident in returning quarterback Marcel Reed heading into the 2026 season which is his second season as the full-time starting signal caller. However, through the first three games, Reed has not looked like an experienced quarterback should and it was glaringly obvious against Kentucky.

Reed misfired plenty of times throughout the game, one of the biggest and costliest was a big fourth and two on Texas A&M’s own side of the field where Reed has a man wide open on a bootleg and he throws it right into the dirt.

Or Reed’s two interceptions, one in the first quarter where Reed misreads the defense and doesn’t see the linebacker drop into coverage and throws it straight to him. And the second where Reed overthrows his receiver and is picked off by the Kentucky safety as the Aggies were driving the ball late in the fourth quarter.

The Aggies will only go as far as Reed can take him and after Saturday performance, the quarterback still has long ways to go.

The Texas A&M Defense Looked Lost

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) looks to pass the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first quarter at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense has been one of the strengths for Texas A&M under head coach Mike Elko however against the Wildcats, the Aggies defense struggled mightily especially in the second half.

In total the Aggies allowed over 400 yards of total offense, over 150 yards on the ground and over 250 yards through the air to the Kentucky offense.

Texas A&M had several busts in its secondary that allowed for easy explosive plays for Kentucky. The Wildcats took control of the third quarter following a 42-yard touchdown catch and run, where the wide receiver was wide open to receive the ball.

And after the Wildcats gained the slight lead, they began to lean on the Texas A&M defensive line, and the Aggies were unable to stop the Kentucky rushing attack. On Kentucky's next two scoring drives, one a nine-play drive and the other a four-play drive, the Wildcats gashed the Aggies for 63 yards on the ground in two drives.

The Aggies have prided themselves on their defense and the physicality upfront and after their perch done on Saturday this defense needs plenty of work.

The Aggies Season Could Get Ugly

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks onto the field against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No game is ever a gimme in the SEC however the Aggies were expected to take care of the Wildcats. And now starting 0-1 in SEC play, Texas A&M’s schedule gets a bit more daunting.

Next week the Aggies have to head out on the road to Baton Rouge to face an LSU team also coming off a loss. Usually, a Week 4 game isn’t ever a must win but the Aggies run the risk of starting 0-2 in conference play with several other challenges awaiting them.

After LSU, Texas A&M still has to face five teams who are currently ranked with trips to Columbia, MO, Tuscaloosa, AL, and Norman, OK. And the Aggies will have to host the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns in their final two home games of the season.

The upset loss to the Wildcats puts the Aggies behind the eight ball and forces them to play close to perfect football for the rest of the season as the College Football Playoff remains an expectation.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.