3 Texas A&M Players Who Stood Out vs. Arizona State

The Texas A&M Aggies have themselves a pretty darn good defense.

That much was already known entering Saturday’s matchup against Arizona State, but the Aggies provided another reminder anyway, putting together a dominant second-half performance that eventually turned a competitive game into a comfortable win.

There are probably eight different defenders who could reasonably find their way onto this list, which is generally a good problem to have. But when two guys take interceptions all the way to the house and another is seemingly involved in everything, the choices become a little easier.

Marco Jones

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones (10) defends in coverage during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There might not have been a bigger play Saturday than Marco Jones’ pick-six.

HE'S A LINEMAN. HE PLAYS BASEBALL. HE DOES IT ALL. HE IS MARCO JONES. pic.twitter.com/IuxKeSfHrw — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 12, 2026

Arizona State was still hanging around and had every opportunity to make things uncomfortable before Jones decided he had seen enough. His interception return was the moment when this game went from, “Oh, this could actually go down to the wire,” to Texas A&M suddenly having complete control.

Jones was part of a defensive effort that completely changed the complexion of the game in the second half, and his touchdown was the play that got the party started.

Julio Humphrey

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Julio Humphrey (6) celebrates with teammates after running an interception back for a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Jones slammed the door, Julio Humphrey made sure to lock it, deadbolt it and perhaps put a couch in front of it for good measure.

Humphrey provided Texas A&M’s other pick-six, and his came at the moment when any remaining Arizona State hopes could officially be tossed in the garbage. What had once been a competitive football game had suddenly turned into a comfortable Aggies victory, with the defense doing plenty of the scoring itself.

What a play from Julio Humphrey. pic.twitter.com/1au15FWw6A — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) September 12, 2026

Humphrey was fantastic outside of the interception, too, putting together the sort of performance that gets somewhat overshadowed when the highlight everyone remembers involves him running toward the opposite end zone with the football.

Marcus Ratcliffe

Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) celebrates during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Someone had to make this list without scoring a touchdown.

Marcus Ratcliffe gets the nod after finishing with seven total tackles, including three solo stops, and providing another steady presence for an Aggies defense that seemingly had someone making a play everywhere you looked.

Ratcliffe didn’t have the highlight-reel moment that Jones or Humphrey did, but he didn’t exactly need one. He was simply around the football all afternoon.

There were plenty of deserving candidates Saturday, and that’s probably the biggest takeaway from all of this. Texas A&M’s defense balled out, two defensive touchdowns helped put Arizona State away and the Aggies walked out with another win.

Good day at the office.