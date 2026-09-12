Texas A&M Passes Its First Real Test, But There’s Still Room To Grow

The Texas A&M Aggies encountered their first real test of the 2026 campaign Saturday when the Arizona State Sun Devils marched into College Station with an upset on their minds.

That plot was ultimately thwarted by the Aggies, and rather emphatically at that. Texas A&M came away with a 48-20 victory over a quality opponent after a dominant second half that featured two pick-sixes and turned what had been a competitive game into a rout.

There were warts along the way, sure, but those shouldn't overshadow what happened at Kyle Field. Arizona State represented a significant step up in competition from Missouri State, and Texas A&M handled it. When the Sun Devils threatened, the Aggies responded. When opportunities to put the game away presented themselves, Texas A&M eventually took them.

That's a good win. Full stop.

Still, the process felt awfully familiar.

The Aggies utilized almost the exact same playbook to get by the Sun Devils as they did against Missouri State last week. Sure, the gap between the quality of the two opponents might be wider than the Grand Canyon — or any canyon, for that matter — but the beats were similar. A somewhat sluggish start by the offense eventually gave way to Texas A&M laying waste to the opposition via a defense that, for the majority of Mike Elko's tenure in College Station, has been absolutely dynamite.

Marcel Reed, Aggies' Offense Still Have Room To Grow

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are some grander questions about Marcel Reed that should be asked, and have been asked in the past. There are moments when the receiver is there, but the throw is not. That issue popped up multiple times Saturday, and whether the knock Reed received to his hamstring in the first half played a role is worth considering.

But this isn't an entirely new concern.

Of course, Reed's spectacular mobility and speed are often more than enough to get the job done. Part of the reason the Aggies' offense has been so successful with him at the helm is because the threat of his legs can be simply too much for defenses to handle. The truth remains, however, that Reed wasn't the biggest reason Texas A&M beat Arizona State.

That isn't necessarily a bad thing. In fact, there's something encouraging about beating a quality opponent convincingly without needing your quarterback to play his best game. Good teams have enough talent elsewhere to survive those afternoons, and Texas A&M certainly did Saturday.

The concern is simply that, for the second week in a row, the defense had to clean up some offensive mistakes.

Texas A&M's Defense Answers Every Challenge

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Julio Humphrey (6) scores a touchdown on after intercepting the ball during the fourth quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Consider the beginning of the third quarter. With Texas A&M leading 17-10, Reed threw an interception on the Aggies' first play of the half, setting Arizona State up with a golden opportunity to even the score. Instead, the defense held the Sun Devils to a field goal before Reed and company responded with a touchdown drive to extend the advantage.

That's what good teams do. One unit picks up another, the mistake doesn't snowball and suddenly a potentially dangerous moment becomes the beginning of the end.

Texas A&M should feel good about Saturday. It beat a legitimate opponent, responded whenever Arizona State threatened and eventually turned a close game into a comfortable victory in front of a raucous Kyle Field crowd.

There are things to clean up, particularly offensively, and those imperfections could become more costly as the schedule gets tougher. But that's a conversation about where Texas A&M can improve after a good win, not an indictment of what the Aggies accomplished Saturday.

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