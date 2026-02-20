4 Most Underrated Texas A&M Newcomers Entering 2026 Season

Following a season that saw the Texas A&M Aggies reach the College Football Playoff for the first time, the Aggies went out and signed the No. 7 recruiting class in the country.

The class is headlined by five-star defensive back Brandon Arrington out of San Diego, California and also complemented by a transfer portal class that features Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard and Northwestern EDGE Anto Saka. Usurpingly, there was a heavy dose of defense in this year's class as head coach Mike Elko is a defensive minded coach.

With that being said, there are a handful of recruits that may not have garnered as much buzz as the Arringtons or Byards of the world, but still have a chance to make an impact for years to come.

Here are five players Texas A&M landed as recruits or via the transfer portal, who could prove themselves as underrated players.

Brandon Davis-Swain, DL, Colorado Transfer

Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) reacts to a turnover. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M defensive line was already one of the more loaded units in college football, but Mike Elko couldn't help himself and added a versatile piece in Brandon Davis-Swain from Colorado. After playing just 11 snaps in his first season, Davis-Swain started in eight games this past season for the Buffs.

While his numbers don't jump off of the page, he started at four different positions according to PFF and boasted a pass rush grade of 62.2.

Madden Williams, WR, 4-Star Recruit

The Aggies lost their leading receiver and arguably one of the most electric players in all of college football in KC Concepcion to the 2026 NFL Draft. While they do return Mario Craver and added Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton, if there is one true freshman who has the pedigree to be a star someday in College Station, it is Madden Williams.

Hailing from California powerhouse St. John Bosco, the two-time All-American racked up 133 receptions for 2,157 yards for 28 touchdowns throughout his high school career. It may be difficult to crack the rotation initially, but he brings craftiness that can enhance the room.

Helaman Casuga, QB, 4-Star Recruit

In an era of college football where having a contingency plan at quarterback is a rarity, the Aggies may have signed the most underrated quarterback in the entire class. While names like Jared Curtis (Vanderbilt) or Dia Bell (Texas) made more headlines, it's hard to find a quarterback in this class with as much potential as Helaman Casuga.

Hailing from Utah powerhouse Corner Canyon, which has produced the likes of Zach Wilson, Jaxson Dart, Isaac Wilson and Devin Brown, Casuga had a tremendous senior season. He threw for 3,487 yards with 37 touchdowns, while also adding 567 yards and 10 scores on the ground in a season that saw him lead the Chargers to a state title. His championship marked the second of his high school career, and he also pulled off the rare feat of winning state championships at two different schools.

While Marcel Reed has the keys to the program still, the Aggies may have an even more polished passer waiting in the wings.

Houston Thomas, TE, UTSA Transfer

The Aggies quietly lost one of the better tight ends in college football in Nate Boerkircher, who will likely be a steal for someone in the 2026 NFL Draft. The sure-handed Nebraska transfer was fourth on the team in catches and receiving yards, and often served as a safety-blanket for Reed.

Texas A&M was able to bring in a College Station native who has spent the entirety of his career at UTSA, where he was an All-American Conference selection at tight end this past season. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Thomas is one of the more athletic tight ends in college football. While quarterbacks and receivers generated the most hype this offseason in the portal, don't be surprised if Thomas is one of the more productive players for the Aggies in 2026.