Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to right the ship when they host the Ole Miss Rebels in SEC action on Wednesday night.

A&M has lost four games in a row, but was favored in only one of them. You can nearly say the same about Ole Miss, which has lost seven in a row, including a 12-point loss as -3.5 favorites on Saturday against Mississippi State.

Ole Miss is now 11-4 on the season, including just 2-6 on the road, while Texas A&M is 17-8 overall and 12-3 at home.

The Aggies have won the last three meetings, including a 63-62 road victory last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +8.5 (-108)

Texas A&M: -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +360

Texas A&M: -470

Total

153.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Reed Arena

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Ole Miss record: 11-14

Texas A&M record: 17-8

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 8-17 ATS this season

Texas A&M is 15-10 ATS this season

Ole Miss is 5-8 ATS on the road this season

Texas A&M is 8-7 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 15-10 in Ole Miss games this season

The OVER is 15-10 in Texas A&M games this season

The OVER is 7-6 in Ole Miss road games this season

The OVER is 10-5 in Texas A&M home games this season

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch

Rashaun Agee, Forward, Texas A&M Aggies

Rashaun Agee is one of the oldest players in the country, as the 25-year-old graduate student is playing his first season at Texas A&M in his final year of eligibility. He’s showing that with a career-high 13.7 points per game to lead the team, and also has 8.9 rebounds per game, which is the 43rd-most in the nation.

Agee had 21 points four games ago, but struggled with just eight points against ranked opponents in two of the last three games. We’ll see if he can take it to Ole Miss at home on Wednesday night.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams are struggling right now, so it’s hard to have a lot of confidence in either side.

While Texas A&M has the excuse of playing two ranked opponents recently, they lost by 19 and 13 while being +5.5 and +7.5 underdogs. And despite Ole Miss losing a few recent games by double digits, I’m not sure if I can count on the Aggies to put away a team, even at home.

The only way I can look at this game is to the OVER. Ole Miss has gone over in four straight games, bringing them to 15-9 to the OVER this season, and Texas A&M is trending that way as well. The Aggies have gone OVER in all three games this season when the total was between 152 and 157.

Pick: OVER 153.5 (-108)

