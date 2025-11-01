4-Star Edge Rusher Decommits From Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies are off to their best start since 1992 with an 8-0 record as they have showcased some impressive games, including wins on the road versus then-No. 8 Notre Dame and then-No. 20 LSU.
In Mike Elko's second year as Texas A&M's head coach, he has led the Aggies to a No. 3 ranking as well as an 8-0 record, including a 5-0 record in the Southeastern Conference. A&M has been able to glide over its SEC opponents so far this season with victories over Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida, Arkansas and LSU.
The season has been amazing, meaning many commits have been looking into Texas A&M, yet for four-star edge Jordan Carter, who has been committed since October 2024, he has changed his mind. Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Carter has decommitted from Texas A&M and will reopen his recruitment.
What's Next For Carter and A&M?
For the senior out of Douglasville, Georgia, he currently holds 50 offers as he has been outstanding in his high school career. The former A&M commit has offers from 13 other SEC schools and many other top programs including Georgia Tech and Indiana, given the season they are both having.
As for the Aggies, the decommitting of the senior edge rusher will definitely be a loss considering edge Cashius Howell is currently playing what should be his fifth and final year of college football with the Aggies.
Elko has done an excellent job recruiting though, as he currently has many young edges on his roster including DJ Hicks, Rylan Kennedy, TJ Searcy, Sam M'Pemba, and Scooby Williams, among many others.
As far as the freshman coming in from high school, the Aggies have recruited three four-star edges including Bryce Perry-Wright, Jermaine Kinsler, and Samu Moala, three players that can dominantly change the Aggies defense, and continue to limit opposing offenses.
The Aggies currently rank No. 1 in the SEC on sacks by, as the team has sacked opposing quarterbacks 32 times for 248 yards. The Aggie defense has also been incredible this season on opposing third down conversions, as they have only allowed 22, the lowest among in the SEC with Mizzou right behind them with 28.
With the Aggies having a great defensive room and an even better edge room, the de-committment of Carter is definitely going to be felt, yet the Aggies should be just fine since they have many freshman and high schoolers that are coming in for A&M's defense.