Texas A&M 'Will Have to Live With' Shortcomings For Entire Offseason

In the last two years, Texas A&M football has taken huge steps in the right direction, especially after making the playoffs under coach Mike Elko, who took over the program with only five wins.

In Year 1, the Aggies took a step in the right direction under the new leadership of Elko, then took the next step, earning 11 wins in a highly successful season that reached the college football playoffs, where they took on the Hurricanes.

“From where this program was two years ago to where it is now, I don't think that can be lost on people,” Elko said.

Unfortunately for A&M, it was unable to execute and generate enough points to extend the season after the defense gave up a touchdown in the last two minutes of the game, which gave quarterback Marcel Reed one last chance to lead the offense to the end zone for their first touchdown.

“We weren't able to get it done,” Elko said. “We came up five yards short. That's something we'll have to live with throughout the off-season.”

Offensive Struggles

Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) takes out his mouthguard after a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. | Matt Guzman-Texas A&M Aggies On SI

At the conclusion of the game, there were 35 runs and 25 passes.

On those 35 attempts from a total of five different rushers, the formula to winning the line of scrimmage went off the rails as Reed was the leading rusher with 15 attempts for only 27 yards.

Not many coaching staffs probably prefer the QB to be the leading rusher, but in a game where Miami’s defense made the bigger plays and had the answers for many of the plays drawn up, it came down to A&M finishing and winning at the line, and it failed to materialize.

“We lost the game at the line of scrimmage,” Elko said. “I think we just couldn't keep them off of us. We couldn't get the run game established. We became one-dimensional. Once we became one-dimensional, they were able to tee off. I think they finished with seven sacks. We didn't win the line of scrimmage.”

Three players listed as running backs for the Aggies, Le’Veon Moss, Reuben Owens, and EJ Smith, combined for 18 touches that accumulated to 50 yards on the ground. Entering the game, the Aggie offense was 25th in rushing offense, averaging 192.7 yards, so the uncharacteristic performance was underwhelming.

“You can't play playoff football and not win the line of scrimmage,” Elko said. “Obviously, they were able to get the run game going, and we wound up losing the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and you're just not going to win when that's the case.”

In the air, Reed was 25-for-39 with 237 yards, where he connected with nine different receivers. His three favorite targets were at the top of the list for most yards recorded, with Mario Craver, Ashton Bethel-Roman, and KC Concepcion hauling in 15 receptions for 169 yards.

Going three quarters scoreless contributed to an emotional exit after registering only one field goal in the fourth with a chance to tie it up. Turnovers also cost the Aggies with two interceptions and a fumble that hurt the offense.

“I just think we didn't make the plays we needed to make down the stretch,” Elko said.

Going into next season, A&M will welcome back players who have more eligibility and will be hungry to respond to the loss with a chip on their shoulder.

“I said to the guys coming back there's still another major step we have to take as a program to finish,” Elko said. “It's a rallying cry to the guys who are still here and still have time to play, but I don't think we can turn our backs on the guys who just finished their careers here and everything they accomplished and everything that they did for Texas A&M football.”