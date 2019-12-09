Aggie
Aggie Duo Named to AP's Freshmen All-American Roster

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The youth movement in College Station came to full-circle Monday morning with the AP News recent announcement. As part of the tradition, the long-standing news desk released their final thoughts on the 2019 season, capping it off with the selection of their All-American rosters.

Once again, Texas A&M sat front and center thanks to two players.

Tight end Jalen Wydermyer and safety Demani Richardson were named to the All-American Freshmen roster. Both succeeded as full-time starters in College Station throughout the season.

Wydermyer might be the biggest surprise in the Southeastern Conference this season. Expected to split reps with highly-touted tight end prospect Baylor Cupp, the Dickinson native became the full-time starter by Week 3 against Lamar. Wydermyer exceeded expectations in his first season wearing the maroon and white, collecting 31 receptions for 419 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

Wydermyer was also named to the Pro Football Focus' All-SEC and All-Freshman first-team roster earlier this month.

Richardson flourished into Mike Elko's defense during fall camp, earning a starting role following his performance against Texas State. The Waxahachie product would finish his first season with 63 total tackles, third-most on the team.

Richardson's top outing came against one of the nation's top rosters. In October against then-No.1 Alabama, the freshman led the team with a season-high 11 tackles, half a sack and an interception, the first thrown by Crimson Tide's Tua Tagovailoa this season.

Both players are healthy and are expected to play later this month against No.25 Oklahoma State in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl in Houston.   

