Aggies Debut With Two Commits in 2023 SI99 Recruiting Rankings

The Aggies have multiple targets remaining in the SI99

Despite a slow start to the cycle, as well as some turnover within the commitment list, Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo has been on a hot streak in recruiting.

And on Tuesday, Sports Illustrated revealed its first edition of the 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings, with the Aggies well represented in the group.

Once again, Texas comes in as one of the top states in the country regarding talent in this cycle, with the second most prospects (19) on the list behind only Florida (20).

The Aggies currently sit with two commitments in the 99, with linebacker Anthony Hill sitting as the highest-ranked prospect at No. 48, and South Oak Cliff corner Jayvon Thomas coming in at No. 63. 

The Aggies also still have multiple top targets remaining in the 99, including uncommitted prospects such as tight end Duce Robinson (No. 18), running back Cedric Baxter (No. 21), wide receiver Jalen Hale (No. 49), defensive lineman David Hicks (No. 56), wide receiver Hykeem Williams (No. 71) and defensive back Javien Toviano (No. 75), 

They will also continue to pursue committed prospects such as USC quarterback commit Malachi Nelson (No. 8), USC wide receiver commit Zachariah Branch (No. 12), Texas cornerback commit Malik Muhammad (No. 16), Texas linebacker commit Derion Gullette (No. 45), and Alabama defensive back commit Tony Mitchell (No. 64), among others.

