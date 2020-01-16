Aggies add former Wake Forest Member as new LB Coach

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M will have a new coach leading the linebackers to begin the new decade. According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Wake Forest assistant coach Tyler Santucci will leave the SEC to join Jimbo Fisher's staff as down in College Station.

Current linebackers coach Bradley Dale Peveto is not expected to return for the 2020 season, according to reports from 247Sports. Santucci will take over his role in the coming days while the team hopes to find a permanent replacement for Maurice Linguist. The former Aggies secondary coach accepted an offer to join Mike McCarthy's staff with the Dallas Cowboys.

Santucci joined the Demon Deacons staff after the 2018 season with Texas A & M. Before his stop in College Station, he had worked with A & M defensive coordinator Mike Elko at Notre Dame in 2017. Santucci also has worked as a linebackers coach with Texas State during the 2015 season.

The Aggies will still need to find another coach to help on the offensive side of the ball. The tight ends will need a hand as Joe Jon Finley left the program following 2019 to join Lane Kiffin's new staff at Ole Miss.

Santucci will have the upper hand to build off for the 2020 season. Both starting linebackers Anthony Hines and Buddy Johnson are expected to return for another season. The Aggies could have two promising linebackers in the works from the 2020 recruiting class with four-star Antonio Doyle and four-star Edgerrin Cooper.