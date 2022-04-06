Skip to main content

Aggies WR Ainias Smith Drawing Inspiration from 49ers Star Deebo Samuel

Smith's versatility could give A&M the edge it needs to make the College Football Playoff

Aggies receiver Ainias Smith was one of the highlights of an A&M passing attack that struggled with consistency and big-play production. The Aggies were third-worst in the SEC in passing yards per game (208.6) and had the second-fewest yards (2,503).

And despite the departure of offensive players like Isaiah Spiller, Demarvin Leal, Jalen Wydermyer, and Kenyon Green to the draft, Smith elected to return to College Station for his senior season. 

But after speaking to the media Tuesday, it's clear he isn't taking his eyes off a potential NFL future, with one emerging superstar supplying Smith with the inspiration he'll use during his final season of college ball. 

Ainias Smith Returns

Ainias Smith

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel caught Smith's eye after taking the league by storm this season with his ability to dominate in the passing game and between the tackles. Samuel was fifth in the league in receiving yards (1,405) while totaling 59 carries for 365 yards and eight scores on the ground. 

"I actually want to give a shout-out and appreciation to Deebo Samuel," Smith said. "It’s not very easy for anybody to do that on the next level. For him to be able to do that so well, it just really shows that people like me out there can be valued. It’s definitely an opportunity that he’s opened up not only for myself, but other people under me.” 

Samuel's rise to stardom sets a new standard for how players can be utilized in an offensive scheme. Players like Smith, who had 64 carries for 373 yards and four rushing scores during his time as an Aggie. He's ready for whatever else A&M coach Jimbo Fisher asks of him this season. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ainias Smith
Play
Football

Aggies WR Ainias Smith Drawing Inspiration from 49ers Star

Smith's versatility could give A&M the edge it needs to make the College Football Playoff

By Zach Dimmitt1 minute ago
USATSI_16824784
Play
Football

Villain Of College Football?: Texas A&M Embracing New Persona

After landing the top recruiting class in 2022, Texas A&M is playing the role of villain in college football

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
USATSI_15087321
Play
Football

Falcons Sign Former Texas A&M First-Rounder Germain Ifedi

Germain Ifedi played three seasons as a member of Texas A&M's offense of line

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
deebo samuel

Deebo Samuel

“Jimbo is just trying to find a way to get me the ball, whether that’s at back, receiver, quarterback, tight end," Smith said. "It doesn’t really matter, I'm there trying to eat and I feel like he gonna feed me.”

Smith's role in the backfield fell off a bit this past season, but this was due to the emergence of Isaiah Spiller and the need for skill in the slot as a receiver. Smith only had eight carries for 26 yards but led the Aggies in catches (47) and touchdowns (six) while having the second-most receiving yards (509).

Now as one of the Aggies' bonafide offensive leaders, Smith will aim to maximize his versatility with a 2022 recruiting class that is arguably the best in program history. 

Ainias Smith

Ainias Smith

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Ainias Smith
Football

Aggies WR Ainias Smith Drawing Inspiration from 49ers Star

By Zach Dimmitt1 minute ago
USATSI_16824784
Football

Villain Of College Football?: Texas A&M Embracing New Persona

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
USATSI_15087321
Football

Falcons Sign Former Texas A&M First-Rounder Germain Ifedi

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
USATSI_13572480
Football

Texas A&M's Demani Richardson Returns For One Last Ride With Aggies

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
20210727_FB_Photo_Day_CRB_3679
Football

Jimbo Fisher: Aggies OL Luke Matthews 'Medically Done'

By Matt Galatzan19 hours ago
FPD6b6_XMAYLBIX
Baseball

Aggies Baseball Hosts No. 10 Texas State

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
USATSI_17811282
News

Aggies Guard Enters Transfer Portal

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
Aggies QB1png
Football

Texas A&M Quarterback Battles Enters Tight Race As Spring Practice Concludes

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago