Preseason Favorite? Texas A&M Ranks No. 6 In AP Poll

Texas A&M has its starting point entering the new season. Is this the time where the Aggies finally meet Jimbo Fisher’s standards in College Station?

The Aggies find themselves ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press poll to begin the regular season. A&M has been considered a favorite for better results following its No. 1 recruiting class in 2022.

A&M is coming off an 8-4 record in the SEC. Starting quarterback Haynes King suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 2 against Colorado, thus thrusting backup Zach Calzada into the starting role.

Calzada finished 6-4 as QB1, throwing for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions. His best game came at home against No. 1 Alabama in October when he threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns on the way to a 41-38 upset.

Calzada has since transferred to Auburn. King, along with incoming freshman Connor Weigman and LSU transfer Max Johnson, are currently in a three-headed race to be A&M’s starter for the impending year.

"We have three really good players," Fisher said Thursday morning at SEC Media Days. "As you saw last year, we needed them. We would have needed all three theoretically because Zach [Calzada] had to battle back in the Alabama and Auburn game, and we would have needed three quarterbacks."

Texas A&M was one of six SEC schools ranked to begin the new campaign. Alabama came in at No. 1, while defending national champion Georgia is ranked No. 3. Arkansas (No. 19), Kentucky (No. 20) and Ole Miss (No. 24) rounded out the Top 25.

The Aggies are one of three Texas-based programs ranked in the preseason poll. Baylor, which is coming off a 12-2 Big 12 championship season, is slotted at No. 10. Houston, the preseason favortie to win the AAC, came in at No. 24.

The Aggies open the season at Kyle Field against Sam Houston on Sept. 3.

