CBS Sports believes Zach Calzada to be the frontrunner to win Auburn's quarterback competition

The former Texas A&M QB is currently the favorite to win the job.

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports recently released an article discussing the impact of several transfers in the SEC. Some, Sallee claims, will shape the divisional races during the 2022 season.

The article goes through the five most prominent transfers, but towards the end Sallee takes a look at the top transfer for every other SEC team. Zach Calzada is listed with Auburn.

Here's what CBS had to say about Calzada.

The former Texas A&M quarterback started 10 games in 2021 and led the Aggies to a shocking victory over No. 1 Alabama. Now, he is the frontrunner to win the Tigers starting quarterback job in August.

While any prediction surrounding Auburn's starting quarterback job before the month of August seems like a bit of a rushed guess, Sallee isn't the only one jumping on the Zach Calzada train. Now that he's finally healthy, workouts seem to be going well for the former A&M signal-caller. Both fans and media combined are leaning towards Calzada winning the competition here in a couple of months.

Putting things in perspective makes this make sense, even though Harsin has harped on the fact that he won't be even trimming the list of quarterbacks competing until fall camp. Calzada has just as much starting experience as TJ Finley while also performing statistically better in the same conference. He's got the arm strength, guts, and leadership Auburn wants out of their QB. Oregon transfer Robby Ashford is certainly going to push for the job, but Calzada's experience may edge him out.

There's a reason Bryan Harsin went out and got two transfer quarterbacks. The competition likely spells success for whoever steps out there against Mercer in week one.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 27: Zach Calzada #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Football

CBS Sports believes Zach Calzada to be the frontrunner to win Auburn's quarterback competition

By Lance Dawe1 minute ago
