Aggies WR Ainias Smith: 'Only Up From Here' Following Upset Loss to App State

In college football, one loss does not always define a team's season. However, for the Texas A&M Aggies, that may not be the case for their season.

When the App State Mountaineers came to town on Saturday, the Aggies were heavy favorites to win, with some places listing them as high as 18 point favorites. Instead, the Aggies effectively laid a goose egg against the Mountaineers in the stunning 17-14 upset.

Against the Mountaineers, nothing went right for the Aggies. The offense only managed 186 yards of total offense on 38 plays, while the defense gave up 315 yards of total offense on 80 plays.

For the Aggies, what comes next is the most important part of their loss. Rather than dwell on the upset and let it impact their season, receiver Ainias Smith talked about how the team is moving forward after the loss.

"I didn't really have a message after the game on Saturday, not immediately," Smith said. "On Sunday, basically my message was it's time to regroup, recuperate and don't let this loss define us."

"It's one loss, but we're not able to let this affect us to where we start going downhill. It's only up from here, so we have to keep going."

Smith is right, of course. One loss, especially one in non-conference play, doesn't truly define the Aggies' season. That being said, unless they run the table in conference play, any shot at a potential College Football Playoff berth is realistically out the window.

However, how the Aggies respond against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday will likely provide a glimpse of just how much the loss affected this team. Until then, though, one has to assume the Aggies are taking the loss in stride and ready to turn things around come Saturday.

