WATCH: Paul Finebaum Rips Jimbo Fisher After Aggies Upset Loss to App State

Paul Finebaum ripped Texas A&M after their embarrassing loss on Saturday

The media has wasted no time ripping the Texas A&M Aggies and Jimbo Fisher for their recent shortcomings after their Week 2 upset loss to Appalachian State.

But on Monday, outspoken ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, who has been known for his poor opinions of the Aggies program before, joined the fray, blasting Fisher during a recent speaking appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

"I'm not here to make fun of Jimbo Fisher," Finebaum said to the crowd. "His record does that already."

Following the loss, the Aggies plummeted from No. 6 to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 poll, one of the largest drops in recent memory.

While Finebaum's comments were indeed a low blow and in poor taste, he is not necessarily wrong either. 

Over the last two seasons, the Aggies have been a major disappointment.

It started in 2021 with a near loss to Colorado in Week 2 and bad back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Then, two more disappointments against Ole Miss and LSU to round out the year sent the Aggies into the offseason with more than just a sour taste in their mouths.

After that, the Aggies opted out of the bowl game against a surging Wake Forest team, citing COVID-19 as the reason. 

In 2022, the Aggies were expected to bounce back and came into the year with one of their highest pre-season rankings in program history at No. 6.

However, for the second year in a row, the Aggies are performing well below their expectations, culminating in the embarrassing Appalachian State loss. ... a game that A&M paid App State $1.5 million for the right to be humiliated.

Now things might only get worse for Texas A&M, with the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes coming to College Station on Saturday, followed by a date with No. 10 Arkansas in Arlington and a date with No. 2 Alabama two weeks later. 

The Aggies also have dates with ranked squads Florida and Ole Miss later in the season. 

Suffice it to say, if the Aggies don't respond well this weekend, the criticism could become deafening. 

