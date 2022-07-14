Skip to main content

Five Aggies Named Preseason All-Americans

Texas A&M well represented on the Athlon Sports preseason All-America teams.

Texas A&M owns a talented roster going into 2022 -- an observation made by many college football pundits. Athlon Sports is the latest preview magazine to release its preseason All-America teams, and the Aggies are well represented.

Antonio Johnson and Ainias Smith earned first-team All-America nods. Johnson was listed as a safety and Smith was listed as a punt returner.

Johnson finished second on the team in tackles a season ago with 79. Smith recorded 259 punt return yards on 23 attempts in 2021. His longest came against South Carolina where he returned a punt 95 yards to the house.

Layden Robinson was one of four offensive linemen who earned a third-team All-America mention. Punter Nik Constantinou also earned a third-team mention. Constantinou led the SEC with 45.71-year average in 2021.

Running back Devon Achane rounded out Texas A&M's All-American group on the fourth-team. Achane will step into the starting running back role for the Aggies in 2022. He was behind All-SEC running back Isaiah Spiller the last two seasons. Achane still managed to run for 910 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021 despite being the second option.

The Aggies, who expect to contend in the SEC West, open the season in College Station on Sept. 3 against Sam Houston.

