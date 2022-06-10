Skip to main content

Chargers Sign Fourth-Round Pick Isaiah Spiller to Rookie Contract

The Chargers have reached an agreement with running back Isaiah Spiller on his rookie contract.

The Chargers signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract, the team announced Friday.

Spiller, the team's fourth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, has participated in rookie minicamp and organized team activities (OTAS) over the last four weeks of the offseason program.

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (RB29) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“We like his size. He was productive. He’s still a young guy. I think that there’s going to be a lot of growth from him, physically, as he gets older and gets more time in the weight room," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of Spiller during OTAs. "But, you can see the talent there.

"We’re not playing real football right now, as far as the running backs getting it and running through holes. Everything is slow motion, but in 7-on-7, he’s done a nice job. He’s another guy that you can tell is smart, understands football and is going to be doing the right things. We’re excited about him.”

Spiller collected over 1,200 all-purpose yards in each of his last two seasons at Texas A&M. In addition to his powerful ground game, Spiller was also a contributor in catching passes for the Aggies, hauling in 74 receptions across his three years in College Station.

“It should be fun, catching the ball out of the backfield," Spiller said at rookie minicamp. "I did it a lot at [Texas] A&M, as well, so it should be an easy transition for me.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (RB29) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the need to find a reliable No. 2 rusher behind starter Austin Ekeler, the addition of Spiller – a prospect with a proven track record of availability and productivity – could spark a two-headed monster out of the Los Angeles' backfield.

“I feel like I can do it all," Spiller said last month. "I can run inside and outside, between the tackles. I can make you miss, run you over. I feel like I really can do anything, and I’m ready to show that.”

With Spiller now on the books, that leaves safety JT Woods as the only unsigned pick from the Chargers' 2022 draft class.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers owner and president Dean Spanos watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Sued by Sister For Alleged 'Misogynistic' Behavior, Fiduciary Duty Breaches

By Nicholas Cothrel2 hours ago
Nov 22, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and wide receiver Mike Williams (81) after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Receiving Corps Named a Top 10 Group

By Nicholas Cothrel4 hours ago
Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox (91) and defensive end DaQuan Jones (90) react after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Morgan Fox Shares What it's Like to Reunite With Brandon Staley, Join Chargers' Defensive Line Group

By Nicholas CothrelJun 9, 2022
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers director of sports performance Anthony Lomando and linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Chris Rumph II Has Made Adding Weight This Offseason His Point of Emphasis

By Nicholas CothrelJun 9, 2022
Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ladainian Tomlinson appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson Offers High Praise to Chargers' Rookie RB Isaiah Spiller

By Nicholas CothrelJun 8, 2022
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players huddle during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Secondary Depth Has Created a Competitive Environment, Says DC Renaldo Hill

By Nicholas CothrelJun 8, 2022
Jun 15, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham II (89) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Donald Parham Jr. on His Road Back to Football and How He Feels Physically

By Nicholas CothrelJun 8, 2022
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy (8) and coach Brandon Staley during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kyle Van Noy Shares What Led Him to Sign With the Chargers

By Nicholas CothrelJun 7, 2022