‘Book It!’ Unveiling Avery Hughes - Texas A&M’s Next MVP

Even the most loyal of Texas A&M fans likely haven't heard the name Avery Hughes. One would be wise to learn it now.

Hughes, according to senior safety Demani Richardson, is a simple player. He comes to practice with a meat and potatoes-type attitude, simply hoping to catch the eye of the coaches while doing his part to make the team better.

Fans will soon know Hughes' name as one of the legends of Saturday spring football. As the annual Maroon and White came to its conclusion, it was Hughes garnered the attention of those at Kyle Field and on social media.

Avery Hughes Avery Hughes Avery Hughes

"He made two plays today," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said following Saturday's game. "He had the opportunity to come in the game and make plays and he did a nice job. I'm happy for him."

A walk-on from Fort Bend Austin in Sugar Land, Hughes didn't see action during his first two years. He primarily found a home on the scout team, working drills to help the offense get ready for Saturdays.

Maybe next season, that'll change. He's given Fisher plenty to look over after two highlight catches in coverage.

In the second quarter, sophomore quarterback Haynes King would just miss tight end Blake Smith on a seam route up the middle of the field. As the ball floated, Hughes dove and scooped up the pass before it touched the ground for his first interception.

Every show has two acts. Hughes saved his curtain call for the second half.

In the third quarter, fellow walk-on Blake Bost threw into double coverage, this time allowing Hughes to remain on his feet. It was a footrace as the White team defenders prevailed a wall for the 6-foot defender to secure the 48-yard touchdown return.

The crowd of thousands erupted at Kyle Field. For a moment, Hughes was the brightest star on Saturday's biggest stage.

"He's just always in the right spot at the right time," Richardson said. "He comes and works hard every day, doesn't complain. He always does his job and what he's asked to do."

Hughes finished with seven tackles and three pass deflections to go along with the two interceptions. His team walked away with a win while Hughes won over his teammates and the fans.

A spring game can change the outlook of any player's future. Although the Aggies' secondary has talent galore, perhaps there's a place for Hughes in the future to make similar plays on Saturdays in September instead of April.

