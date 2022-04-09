Who Stood Out For Texas A&M Defense in Spring Game?

The Texas A&M Aggies are entering one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in program history after an offseason that saw Jimbo Fisher secure an all-around elite recruiting class. Saturday's Maroon & White spring game at Kyle Field gave Aggie fans a first look at what's to come this season, but it was Maroon that proved victorious in a 30-24 victory.

It can be tough identifying the performance of a defense in a low-stakes match like a spring game, but there’s still plenty of things to take away from the first look at the 2022 Aggies.

Here's the five defensive players that stood out on Saturday.

Avery Hughes, defensive back

Yes, it was the walk-on defensive back that was one of the best overall performers Saturday. Hughes was responsible for three takeaways for Maroon’s defense, snatching up a fumble recovery, picking off Haynes King right before halftime, and taking a second interception to the house toward the end of the third quarter that proved the difference in victory for his squad. He nearly had a fourth pick in the closing minutes of the game as well.

His playing time will likely come sparingly this season as a walk-on, but Hughes used this moment to prove he can have an impact for Durkin’s secondary in spurts. His first impression on the Aggie faithful was certainly an impactful one.

Anthony Lucas, EDGE

Lucas was No. 35 on SI's January prospect rankings and proved why Saturday. He was consistently finding his way into backfield all day long, beating single coverage against the left tackle time and time again. The spring game environment prevented Lucas from bringing the house against the QB, but he clearly demonstrated his ability to be a dominant force on the defensive line - and he’s just a true freshman.

Tarian Lee Jr., linebacker

Lee Jr. was finding his way all over the field while displaying standout effort on a handful of plays. He snagged an interception off a tipped pass in the first to set up Maroon inside the red zone and added another pass deflection a possession later. Lee Jr. played sparingly last season, only appearing in four games that were all Aggie blowouts. His versatility as a linebacker in coverage will be a vital weapon for Durkin and A&M's defense.

Tunmise Adeleye, defensive lineman

Adeleye didn’t make an appearance during his freshman season last year, but was every bit the part as an all-around defensive lineman Saturday. He’s not the power rusher that Lucas is, but Adeleye displayed underrated speed to get deep in the pocket and hold his own in gaps in the run game. The 6-4 sophomore from Katy should get his opportunity to shine this upcoming season.

Jardin Gilbert, defensive back

Gilbert is reaching for an increased role this season after recording just 13 tackles, a half a sack, and one pass defended in five games last season. He supplied the White team's only takeaway of the spring game, picking off Max Johnson in traffic for an athlete interception. On a roster full of young talent in the secondary, Gilbert's leg-up on experience is already proving vital.

