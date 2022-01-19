Aggies DB Erick Young Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas A&M will have had some significant turnover on the defensive side of the ball in 2022 at all three levels of the defense.

On Wednesday, that trend continued, with junior defensive back Erick Young entering his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

"I have truly enjoyed my time here in College Station," Young said in a statement. "I want to thank the Texas A&M coaching staff and my teammates for helping me become a better man and a better football player. I want to thank the 12th man for making every game day experience amazing. Lastly, I would like to thank the university for giving me the opportunity to play football and further my education here. This was a hard decision but after numerous prayers and conversations with my family, I feel it is best for my future to enter the transfer portal."

Young played sparingly last season for the Aggies, appearing in five games and registering five tackles on the season, including a season-high three tackles against Missouri.

In 2020, his presence was more prevalent, appearing in seven games and making six starts. Young finished that year with 11 total tackles.

For his career, young will leave College Station with 17 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, one interception (2019) and one pass deflection.

