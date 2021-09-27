Texas A&M's Defense Looks To Rebound Against Air Raid Mississippi State

The Aggies must find a way to contain Mike Leach and the SEC's top passing offense

COLLEGE STATION -- If Texas A&M were to ever make a statement in the secondary, Saturday would be the time. It's not every day that the air raid attack comes to the SEC.

Mississippi State's motto might as well be throw early, throw often and if all else fails? Still throw.

The No. 15 Aggies (3-1, 0-1) aren't going down without a fight. Pressure is on the defense as drives that should be ending in three-and-outs are seeing plays extend.

Of course, better tackling could help with that. It was missing in Arlington against then-No. 17 Arkansas more than once.

"It's just one loss at the beginning of the season," safety Demani Richardson said. "We know we have mistakes to clean up."

A&M's run defense looked better in the second half, but it didn't stop the Hogs (4-0, 1-0) from recording 49 rushes on the afternoon. Three different Arkansas players averaged over 4.0 yards per carry and six finished with plays over 10 yards on the ground.

Arkansas racked up only 197 yards rushing, but they moved the ball with ease. Of the 443 total yards, 307 were gained in the first.

Maybe Saturday’s another high-scoring game, but it won't come on the ground as the Aggies' return to Kyle Field. State's head coach Mike Leach will let the ball fly, all but eliminating the run game.

So far, the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1) have recorded 251 total rushing yards and are averaging 3.3 yards per play through four weeks.

"They're predominantly four-wide (receivers), but they'll mix in a two-back," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. "Mike's a shrewd guy. He knows what he's doing."

State quarterback Will Rogers currently leads the conference in passing yards (1,124) and is third in touchdown passes (11). He's recorded for at least 45 pass attempts per outing, with two games reaching over 60 throws.

It's not just deep shots either. Rogers is efficient, completing a career-best 75.1 percent of his throws the season. During his high school days, he ran a similar concept to Leach's air raid approach, making the adjustment in 2020 come with ease.

"They can do a lot of different things passing," Richardson said. "It's a hurry-up offense and it's a tempoed offense. That's what makes it unique."

Defensive coordinator Mike Elko can have ease knowing A&M's secondary is one of the country's best. Although Arkansas' KJ Jefferson connected for a pair of touchdowns, one was due to blown coverage from cornerback Myles Jones against wide receiver Treylon Burks for 85 yards.

The other score, a 48-yard touchdown pass to running back AJ Green, only happened due to poor tackling. The two plays were accredited for 133 of the Hogs' 246 passing yards on the afternoon.

Even with those plays, the Aggies' pass defense still ranks fourth nationally (119.5 ypg) and has only allowed two touchdowns in coverage.

"We just have to lock in from the start," Richardson said. "We can't allow explosive plays and the big amount of yards early on."

Richardson said even with the offensive struggles, outings like Saturday aren't acceptable. The still nameless defense holds itself to a higher standard after finishing near the top-10 of every statistical category in 2020.

One game shouldn't derail fans, but how long until A&M's offense finds its rhythm? Saturday? October 9? Whenever redshirt freshman QB Haynes King returns to the offense from his leg injury?

The Bulldogs are a missed call away versus Memphis from being 3-1. They're a fumble and a missed field goal opportunity from being 4-0 in the near comeback against LSU.

What does this all mean? Mississippi State's offense is in stride at what they do best.

"We'll have dime packages, nickel packages, and regular packages," Fisher said. "We'll have that all ready to go."

Points could be scored early and often should the Aggies look flat once again in the first quarter. With the inconsistencies offensively, Richardson says the defense won't let that happen.

More importantly against a high-tempo passing attack such as this, they simply can't.

