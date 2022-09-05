Demani Richardson Impressed With Aggies 'Dream' Performance vs. Sam Houston

There aren't many outcomes for a defense that is better than pitching a shutout.

That is exactly what the Texas A&M Aggies did on Saturday against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field, in a dominant 31-0 showing.

And to star defensive back Demani Richardson, it was exactly what he wanted to see out of his side of the ball.

"Just like everyone says, if the offense doesn't score, we win the game," Richardson said. "So just pitching the shutout just, it's like a defense's dream. It's always our goal to play perfect. Not perfect but pitch a shutout. So just seeing zero points up there just makes us feel better and go hard and want to keep it up there."

The first thing the Aggie defense wanted to do against Sam Houston was to get after the quarterback and disrupt the Bearkats' passing game.

They accomplished that goal and more, finishing with three sacks and six quarterback hurries while allowing just 91 yards through the air.

The next was not to let the three-plus hour weather delay affect the momentum they had built up.

The Aggies accomplished that goal as well, holding the Bearkats offense to just just 198 yards of total offense.

"Our main point was to affect the quarterback and play good on the edges," Richardson said. "I feel like we did those jobs, and I feel like we handled the storm and the delay well, like coming back out there playing, and not being sluggish and not playing, like, slow or, like, sluggish. I just feel like we did a great job of picking up where we left off in the game and just going harder."

Now, the Aggies will have a step up in competition in the coming weeks when the Appalachian State Mountaineers come to College Station.

And they must turn the page to that new challenge rather than dwell on their 'dream' performance from Week 1.

"We won this game. It's a new week," Richardson said. "We just have to go out and practice well, prepare well, watch film and do all the little things. But I just feel like we played one game. It doesn't matter anymore. We've got to move on, practice well, and take this week as it goes."

The Aggies and Mountaineers will kick off at 2:30 pm from Kyle Field.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

