Aggies DL Fadil Diggs: 'Any Shutout is A Good Game of Defense'

The Texas A&M Aggies opened their 2022 season with a dominant, 31-0 blowout victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats. Despite a lengthy weather delay that pushed back the start of the second half, the Aggies never missed a beat once play resumed, as they continued to stifle the Bearkats.

Defensively, the Aggies were all over the Bearkats from the beginning of the game, forcing two quick three and outs right out of the gate. Sophomore defensive lineman Fadil Diggs spoke after the game about how those two three and outs had an impact on the rest of the game.

"With us coming out striking the line of scrimmage, tackling the line of scrimmage as a defense, they had to switch up the game plan a lot," Diggs said. "So those two three and outs were big for us to get the game started."

The tone was definitely set early by the Aggie defense, as they stifled the Bearkats' offense all game long. They only allowed 198 yards of total offense, with 107 of those coming on the ground.

However, despite getting the shutout, the Aggies' defense is wasting time focusing on their next opponent, the App State Mountaineers.

"That's big. For our first game, a shutout, that's we're going to appreciate that. Any shutout is a good game, a good game of defense," Diggs said. "But like Demani [Richardson] said, it's on to the next game. We've got to focus on App State."

With high expectations for the Aggies this season, a strong defense will go a long way towards meeting those goals. Even though the competition wasn't at the level they'll face the rest of the season, there is a lot to be encouraged by from the Aggies' defensive performance against Sam Houston.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here