WATCH: Texas A&M Scores Incredible TD On Fumble

ARLINGTON -- It’s always a madhouse at AT&T Stadium when Texas A&M takes on Arkansas.

The No. 23 Aggies are currently trailing No. 10 Arkansas 14-13 at the half. What was expected to be a touchdown run by Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson ended up becoming one of the more wild plays of Week 4.

Jefferson, who converted on a fourth-and-3 earlier in the drive, tried to hop over the goal line for a 3-yard touchdown run. Instead, the ball was popped loose by A&M’s Tyreek Chappell, giving the Aggies a chance to capitalize.

Chappell would lateral the ball to safety Demani Richardson around the 18-yard line to keep the play alive. Richardson would hit the outside corner and take it the distance for the touchdown.

A&M punter Nik Constantinou would muff the snap, leading to a pass to kicker Randy Bond.

The play marked the longest touchdown of the evening from either team. Jefferson had connected twice through the air to receivers Ketron Jackson Jr. and Warren Thompson for touchdowns from 32 and 56 yards out, respectively.

A&M’s offense stalled in the first quarter but rebounded to begin the second. A 63-yard run from Devon Achane would set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Max Johnson to Evan Stewart. Achane totaled 77 of the Aggies’ 93 yards on the drive.

The Aggies will receive the ball to begin the second half.

