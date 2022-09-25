Skip to main content

WATCH: Texas A&M Scores Incredible TD Off Fumble

Tyreek Chappell and Demani Richardson teamed on an improbable return to get Texas A&M back into the game against Arkansas.

ARLINGTON -- It’s always a madhouse at AT&T Stadium when Texas A&M takes on Arkansas. 

The No. 23 Aggies are currently trailing No. 10 Arkansas 14-13 at the half. What was expected to be a touchdown run by Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson ended up becoming one of the more wild plays of Week 4. 

Jefferson, who converted on a fourth-and-3 earlier in the drive, tried to hop over the goal line for a 3-yard touchdown run. Instead, the ball was popped loose by A&M’s Tyreek Chappell, giving the Aggies a chance to capitalize. 

Chappell would lateral the ball to safety Demani Richardson around the 18-yard line to keep the play alive. Richardson would hit the outside corner and take it the distance for the touchdown. 

A&M punter Nik Constantinou would muff the snap, leading to a pass to kicker Randy Bond. 

The play marked the longest touchdown of the evening from either team. Jefferson had connected twice through the air to receivers Ketron Jackson Jr. and Warren Thompson for touchdowns from 32 and 56 yards out, respectively. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19109901
Play
Football

WATCH: Texas A&M Scores Incredible TD On Fumble

Tyreek Chappell and Demani Richardson teamed on an improbable return to get Texas A&M back into the game against Arkansas.

By Cole Thompson
KJ Jefferson
Play
Football

Live In-Game Updates: Texas A&M Trails Arkansas 14-13 at Halftime

The Aggies will face their first SEC test of the season in Arlington at AT&T Stadium

By AllAggies Staff
USATSI_16827632
Play
Football

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Week 4 Staff Predictions

The All Aggies staff provides their predictions for Saturday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

By Matthew Postins

A&M’s offense stalled in the first quarter but rebounded to begin the second. A 63-yard run from Devon Achane would set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Max Johnson to Evan Stewart. Achane totaled 77 of the Aggies’ 93 yards on the drive. 

The Aggies will receive the ball to begin the second half. 

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

In This Article (2)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks

USATSI_19109901
Football

WATCH: Texas A&M Scores Incredible TD On Fumble

By Cole Thompson
KJ Jefferson
Football

Live In-Game Updates: Texas A&M Trails Arkansas 14-13 at Halftime

By AllAggies Staff
USATSI_16827632
Football

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Week 4 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_18982140
News

Former Texas A&M Starter Zach Calzada To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery At Auburn

By Cole Thompson
Ainias Smith
Football

SEC Fan Nation Week 4 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool (10) and linebacker Grant Morgan (31) celebrate after a sack during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Razorbacks Defensive Players to Watch vs Aggies

By Matthew Postins
KJ Jefferson
Football

'Nothing Special': Edgerrin Cooper Reveals Aggies Plan vs. Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19071066
Football

Ready For Round 2: Texas A&M's Max Johnson Set For First SEC Test

By Cole Thompson