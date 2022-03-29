Texas A&M WR Demond Demas Enters Transfer Portal

Texas A&M receiver Demond Demas officially has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN. The Aggies' pass-catcher has not been with the team since the start of spring football after being arrested on a family violence assault charge that occurred earlier late last month.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher did not comment on the situation earlier this month, stating that school would handle all proceedings surrounding the case.

"Our Title IX handles all of that, but you never want guys to make mistakes," Fisher said. "You never want them to make those mistakes, not for themselves but for those other people they make mistakes to."

Demas posted a goodbye to his Twitter, thanking the University and Fisher for giving him an opportunity to play college football.

"After many long discussions with my family, friends, teammates, agents, coaches, I have decided to make myself available for the 2022 NCAA portal," Demas wrote. "this decision was not an easy one. It was a dream come true to play at Texas A&M University.

"I look forward to what is next and finding the best for help me achieve of being an NFL wide receiver."

Demas was released from Brazos County Jail on bond several days following his arrest. His attorney, Tony Buzbee, released a statement on the incident, stating he would do everything to clear his name on a later date.

"We learned that there was a warrant out for the arrest of Demond Demas yesterday. Upon learning of such, Demond insisted upon turning himself which he quickly did. Demond has been accused of a misdemeanor and has now been released on a minimal bond," Buzbee said in a statement. "We look forward to demonstrating that this is all an unfortunate misunderstanding. Demond Demas is a solid young man and a generational talent. He looks forward to clearing his name and moving on to be the best student and athlete he can be. In the meantime, we will let the process play itself out and will address the misdemeanor allegation in court, in due course."

Since his arrival in College Station, Demas has dealt with his fair share of off the field concerns. In 2020, he was accused of hitting a woman who was stated to be his girlfriend. Demas also was arrested for possession of marijuana last March during a traffic stop, a misdemeanor charge.

Last season as a redshirt freshman, Demas played in 10 games and made six starts before suffering a season-ending leg injury. He recorded 15 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown.

