Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Comments On WR Demond Demas Suspension And Future

COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher asked and answered the question on everyone's mind following the arrest of wide receiver Demond Demas Wednesday. As of now, Demas is suspended and will stay away from the program. No other ramifications have been made at this time.

Demas was arrested on a family violence assault charge that occurred Saturday evening. Demas was suspended from the university and has not been with the football program since Tuesday. He was being held in the Brazos County Jail but has since been released on bond.

"Our Title IX handles all of that, but you never want guys to make mistakes," Fisher said Thursday. "You never want them to make those mistakes, not for themselves but for those other people they make mistakes to."

According to the statement by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim was Demas' girlfriend. The report stated that "the defendant (Demas) pushed her head into the wall. Then she bit him on the shoulder. (She) reported that the defendant then grabbed her and threw her from off of the bed onto the floor, which caused her top front teeth to go through her bottom lip."

Demas' attorney, Tony Buzbee, released a statement on the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

"We learned that there was a warrant out for the arrest of Demond Demas yesterday. Upon learning of such, Demond insisted upon turning himself which he quickly did. Demond has been accused of a misdemeanor and has now been released on a minimal bond," Buzbee said in a statement. "We look forward to demonstrating that this is all an unfortunate misunderstanding. Demond Demas is a solid young man and a generational talent. He looks forward to clearing his name and moving on to be the best student and athlete he can be. In the meantime, we will let the process play itself out and will address the misdemeanor allegation in court, in due course."

This isn't the first time that Demas has been in trouble with authorities over a domestic dispute. In 2020, he was accused of hitting a woman who was stated to be his girlfriend.

The woman's mother reportedly tried to reach out to the Texas A&M coaching staff to bring up the concerns of Demas striking her daughter. After an investigation by Texas A&M police and the Brazos County district attorney’s office, the family ultimately declined to press charges, and no arrest was made.

Demas also was arrested for possession of marijuana last March during a traffic stop, a misdemeanor charge.

Last season as a redshirt freshman, Demas played in 10 games and made six starts before suffering a season-ending leg injury. He recorded 15 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown.

"I don't condone that and won't even condone that," Fisher said of the incident. "Our Title IX office will handle that and it's out of our hands."

Texas A&M spring practice is set to begin on Monday.

