COLLEGE STATION -- D.J. Durkin has been here before. First, it was Gainesville. Then was Ann Arbor. Then came Oxford.

So, why College Station and Texas A&M?

"This program and coach (Jimbo) Fisher's vision and track record ... everything lines up here for us to be able to do something special," Durkin said Sunday. "We've acquired great talent, great players and now that we've gotten to meet everyone, I think we have great people here.

"This is a good place to be."

Durkin, 44, is set to replace long-time defensive coordinator Mike Elko in terms of play-calling. He'll be a factor on the recruiting trail, but his main goal is to be the architect of a defense that's finished top 25 in total defense the previous two seasons.

Elko, who departed the program to become head coach at Duke, built a foundation both in terms of recruiting and style of play. The patented 4-2-5 defensive look allowed the Aggies to be flexible in terms of matchups, formations and certain personnel packages based on the opposing team.

Durkin, who spent the past two seasons rebranding Ole Miss' defensive front, will bring over a six defensive back package, something that was a staple for Rebels' coach Lane Kiffin. Make no mistake, with the recruits up front, Fisher still is expecting to rush four linemen on the regular.

“It’s a lot of the same stuff,” Fisher said of the defense ran by Durkin compared to Elko. “And then there are added things, the way (Durkin) does things a little differently.”

Two elements went into the hiring process of Durkin this offseason. First, he's a proven winner in terms of coaching defenses. At both Florida and Michigan, Durkin's unit ranked top 10, with the Wolverines finishing No. 4 in total production and 11th in scoring in 2015.

The second was his success in the SEC. He was on staff at Florida when the Gators marched into Kyle Field to pick up the 20-17 win. Last season while playing at "The Vaught," Ole Miss' defense was the x-factor in a 29-19 loss. Two late interceptions from quarterback Zach Calzada sealed the deal for any chance of a comeback.

"He's a very sharp guy, a very detailed guy, and a smart coach," Fisher said. "And the guys have responded to him very well."

There's also a negative connotation surrounding Durkin's history in coaching. During his tenure at Maryland, he was placed on administrative leave following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair from heatstroke largely due to offseason workouts in 2018.

Following an investigation, Durkin was reinstated by the program but was fired a day later after his return caused public outrage from multiple groups around the university. He spent a season in the pros with the Atlanta Falcons before Kiffin hired him back to the SEC.

In all aspects, Fisher has kept a close eye on his players throughout the offseason. The program also has done extensive background checks on all employees, including coaches and assistants.

"He's been doing a great job with our guys," Fisher said. "Leading them and putting them on the same page. I love the schemes that he's doing."

Replacing Elko is no small task. In four years with the Aggies, the new Blue Devils' coach brought stability to a unit that was "Wrecking Crew 2.0" in large part to its defensive line. On the back half, the secondary improved each season as well.

How does Durkin plan to build a successful defense? It starts with a buy-in to the culture. The next part is having the right personnel in terms of both players and coaches.

Durkin feels as if the Aggies have both.

" It’s about a group of coaches and group of players coming together for one common goal and learning how to be a part of something bigger than just themselves, which is a hard thing nowadays," Durkin said. "That’s what I love about the game of football and what I love about coaching."

A&M opens the season on Sept. 3 against Sam Houston at Kyle Field.

