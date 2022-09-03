Defense Dominates As Aggies Coast To 31-0 Win Over Sam Houston State

The Texas A&M Aggies entered the 2022 season with arguably their highest expectations in program history.

And while the offense looked far from perfect, the Aggies' defense was every bit as good, and maybe even better than advertised, as the Aggies coasted to a 00-00 win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.

So how good was the Aggies' defense? About as good as it gets, holding Sam Houston State to just 201 total yards on the afternoon, including 91 through the air, and allowed just 9 first downs.

Among the impactful performers for the Aggie defense included Fadil Diggs, who finished the game with an interception. At the same time, safety Antonio Johnson had a sack.

On the other end of the field, the Aggies struggled a bit more, particularly in the running game, with star running back Devon Achane rushing for 42 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, quarterback Haynes King was productive, albeit inconsistent in his first start of the season, completing 20 of 30 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

And despite those offensive inconsistencies, the Aggies were able to coast their way to the 31-0 thanks to the dominant defensive effort.

Following the win, the Aggies will host yet another under-the-radar opponent at Kyle Field next Saturday, when the Appalachian State Mountaineers come to College Station.

Kickoff against the Mountaineers is set for 2:30 pm.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here