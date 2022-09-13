Skip to main content

Aggies Take Big Drop in Fan Nation SEC Poll

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league rankings after Week 2 of the 2022 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs received all six first-place votes to remain ahead of Alabama in the SEC Week 2 poll, voted on by the staffs of All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings like an Associated Press poll, with a first-place vote bringing in 14 points, a second-place vote bringing in 13 points, and so on.

The top six teams in the poll are made up of undefeated teams — Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ole Miss. Texas A&M took a big drop in the poll, falling five spots from last week.

The entire SEC was in action in Week 2. Outside of the conference, the big game was in Austin when future SEC rivals Texas and then-No. 1 Alabama met and the Crimson Tide won, but only by the score of 20-19.

The shocker was in College Station, Texas, where then-No. 6 Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State, 17-14, nearly dropping the Aggies out of the Top 25 altogether.

Within conference action, No. 20 Kentucky went to No. 12 Florida and beat the Gators, 26-16. The other conference game featured No. 16 Arkansas hosting South Carolina, with the Razorbacks winning, 44-30.

Elsewhere, No. 2 Georgia defeated Samford, 33-0; No. 24 Tennessee defeated No. 17 Pitt, 34-27, in overtime; No. 22 Ole Miss defeated Central Arkansas, 59-3; No. 23 Wake Forest defeated Vanderbilt, 45-25; Kansas State 40, Missouri 12; Auburn defeated San Jose State, 24-16; LSU defeated Southern, 65-17; and Mississippi State defeated Arizona, 39-17

In Week 3, newly-minted national No. 1 Georgia opens its SEC slate with a road trip to South Carolina and Mississippi State opens SEC play on the road at LSU.

In non-conference, No. 9 Kentucky hosts Youngstown State, Missouri hosts Abilene Christian, Georgia Tech hosts Ole Miss, Auburn hosts No. 22 Penn State, Vanderbilt travels to Northern Illinois, No. 2 Alabama hosts ULM, No. 10 Arkansas hosts Missouri State, No. 15 Tennessee hosts Akron, No. 18 Florida hosts USF and No. 24 Texas A&M hosts NO. 13 Miami (FL).

The complete poll is below.

SEC Week 2 Staff Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (2-0) (6) — 84 points (Last week: 1)

2. Alabama (2-0) — 78 points (Last week: 2)

3. Arkansas (2-0) — 71 points (Last week: T3)

4. Kentucky (2-0) — 66 points (Last week: 6)

5. Tennessee (2-0) — 58 points (Last week: 8)

6. Ole Miss (2-0) — 51 points (Last week: 7)

7. Florida (1-1) — 48 points (Last week: 5)

8. Texas A&M (1-1) — 40 points (Last week: T3)

9. Mississippi State (2-0) — 38 points (Last week: 9)

10. Auburn (2-0) — 28 points (Last week: 11)

11. LSU (1-1) — 27 points (Last week: 13)

12. South Carolina (1-1) — 20 points (Last week: 10)

13. Missouri (1-1) — 13 points (Last week: 12)

14. Vanderbilt (2-1) — 8 points (Last week: 14)

