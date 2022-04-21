Way-Too-Early Top 25: Aggies in Playoff Contention?

After an offseason that saw the Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Jimbo Fisher reel in arguably the best recruiting class in program history, the expectations in College Station continue to grow headed into the fall.

With the 2022 college football season drawing nearer, ESPN released another round of way-too-early top 25 rankings on Thursday and has A&M in elite company with other SEC foes.

The Aggies come in at No. 5 in the rankings. Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, and Utah round out the top five, respectively.

Here's what ESPN had to say about Fisher and A&M:

The Aggies will try to end an 83-year drought without a national championship this season. First, coach Jimbo Fisher must choose a starting quarterback. Johnson, a former LSU starter, is the most experienced and doesn't make a lot of mistakes. Haynes King, who is coming back from a broken leg, might be more dynamic but continues to make questionable decisions. Weigmann was the No. 1 pocket passer in the 2022 ESPN 300. Stewart, the No. 2 wide receiver in the ESPN 300, looked like the Aggies' No. 1 pass-catcher in the spring. On defense, Texas A&M will have to replace the entire front four, but Fisher signed four of the top seven players in the country to fill those voids.

In January, the Aggies had an anticlimactic end to a mediocre 8-4 season, as the team was unable to play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 9 due to health and safety protocols. Fans got their first look at the new team during the Maroon and White Spring on April 9.

