Report: Aggies Football Facing COVID-19 Outbreak

    December 21, 2021
    Report: Aggies Football Operations On Hold Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

    Texas A&M has be hit by a substantial COVID-19 outbreak within its football program
    The Texas A&M Aggies football program could be in for some major setbacks heading into their bowl matchup with Wake Forest on New Year's Even in Jacksonville.

    On Tuesday, reports from TexAgs.com's Billy Liucci, the Aggies football operations have been shut down since Saturday, December 18, due to a substantial outbreak of COVID-19 within the program.

    Per his report, the outbreak has occurred with mostly previously vaccinated athletes, with multiple positions being substantially affected by the virus. 

    The Aggies have also reportedly been meeting virtually for Gator Bowl prep since the shut down on Saturday, with just 10 days remaining until they take the field against the Demon Deacons. 

    The Aggies have already faced substantial turnover this offseason, losing key playmakers such as quarterback Zach Calzada, running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jaylen Wydermyer, defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, and defensive back Leon O'Neal to the NFL Draft. 

    The Aggies were already planning to start freshman quarterback Blake Bost in place of Calzada, with Devon Achane expected to take the majority of the running back responsibilities going forward. 

    But, with the losses already piling up for the Aggies, and depth starting to become a major concern, the Aggies can ill-afford to lose any other starters or significant contributors ahead of their bowl matchup. 

