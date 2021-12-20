Texas A&M's TE Wydermyer Makes NFL Draft Decision

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer met the expectations set to be a strong pass-catcher for the Aggies. Now, he'll look to make that same impact at the professional level.

Wydermyer officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Monday. Posting to Twitter his goodbye, the junior shared his final thoughts, also announcing that he would not play in Gator Bowl with the No. 25 Aggies against No. 17 Wake Forest.

"Aggie Nation, 12th Man, in the entire College Station community, from my first visit at campus, it felt like home," Wydermyer penned. "Thank you for making me one of your own."

A two-time All-SEC selection and Mackey Award finalist in 2021, Wydermyer became one of the breakout stars from the 2019 recruiting class. During his freshman season, the Dickinson native became a staple of the passing attack inside the red zone, recording 32 receptions for 447 yards and six touchdowns.

Perhaps his most memorable moment with the Aggies came against Mississippi State in 2019. Wydermyer showed off his in-line speed and agility, winning on a 52-yard catch for the touchdown to begin the third quarter.

Wydermyer improved each season as a blocker, becoming more well-rounded at the position. This past fall, he tallied 40 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns, becoming a top 10 target in receiving touchdown in program history.

The Aggies tight end is expected to be in consideration as the top tight end prospect for next April's draft. He finishes his A&M career with 118 catches for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Wydermyer becomes the third underclassman from 2019 recruiting to declare for the draft, joining defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and running back Isaiah Spiller. Both defensive lineman Jayden Peevy and safety Leon O'Neal will also not play in Jacksonville, Fla. on Dec. 31 against the Demon Deacons.

