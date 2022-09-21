'Nothing Special': Edgerrin Cooper Reveals Aggies Plan vs. Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson

The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies seem to be back on the tracks to success after a 17-9 win over the previously 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.

But there's no time to relax or celebrate. With the start of SEC play set to begin Saturday against the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Aggies will need to play better than they did against the Hurricanes.

It starts with containing an Arkansas offense led by talented dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson, who entered this season as a dark horse Heisman candidate.

A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was asked Monday about how, as a defense, the Aggies can limit Jefferson's production.

No real heart-stopping quotes here. Cooper kept it simple.

"Just doing our job," Cooper said. "Don't do nothing special just do our job, do our playbook, go through our playbook and wherever our plan is for that just line up and do our job. It's as simple as that."

Among all rushers in the SEC, regardless of position, Jefferson is tied for the fourth-most rushing attempts (46) and tied for second in rushing touchdowns (three).

Defenses have become aware of Jefferson's running abilities after he was second at his position and 13th in the conference last season with 664 rushing yards. He's been more limited than usual in that regard through three games this season.

He's currently third among SEC quarterbacks in rushing yards (169), but, aside from the unique dual-threat ability, Jefferson has proven he can sling it as well. He's currently fifth in the conference in passing yards (770) while adding six touchdowns and just one interception.

Led by coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks' offense is third in the SEC in total yardage per game (500.3) and second in average rushing yardage (243.7).

Again, Cooper is keeping the approach simple against a run-heavy offense like Arkansas.

"Getting ready for a running team we just really gonna line up and put our trust in (defensive coordinator DJ Durkin) and just do our assignment and it'll be as simple as that."

Along with his ability as a linebacker, Cooper showed he could play in coverage as well against Miami, where he had two passes defended. He'll be prepared for Jefferson's legs and could be one of A&M's most underrated coverage guys when the Razorback quarterback drops back to pass.

A&M and Arkansas kickoff at 6 p.m. C.T. on Saturday.

