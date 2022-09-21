Arkansas Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas A&M

The Arkansas Razorbacks will face the Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC showdown at 6 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday.

For the second straight week, the Aggies will play in a matchup of ranked teams. The Aggies are No. 23 in the AP Top 25, while Arkansas is No. 10.

Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 in SEC) has definitely been tested to start this season. The Razorbacks hosted Cincinnati, winning that game, 31-24. Cincinnati became the first Group of 5 team to reach the College Football Playoff last season.

After that, Arkansas moved on to opening SEC play with a 44-30 win over South Carolina, followed by last weekend’s 38-27 win over Missouri State.

Like the Aggies, the Razorbacks have played their first three games at home. So, while it’s not a ‘true’ road game, it’s the first game away from home for both teams.

With that in mind, here are a few offensive players to watch for the Razorbacks face the Aggies in Week 4.

QB KJ Jefferson

Through three games, Jefferson has been exactly what the Razorbacks expected. He’s completed 70.5 percent of his passes while throwing for 770 yards and six touchdown passes. An accomplished runner, Jefferson has 169 yards and three scores so far. Nationally, he’s second in the SEC and 15th in the nation in total offense with 313 yards per game. The Razorbacks didn’t have a significant number of returning starters entering the season. But Jefferson was one of them, and he’s not only putting up the numbers, but he’s also the leader the Razorbacks need.

RB Raheim Sanders

They’re calling him ‘The Rocket’ around Fayetteville, and he’s emerged as the top back in this offense through three games. He’s rushed for 440 yards on just 66 carries, which gives him a 6.6-yard per carry average. He also has three touchdowns. He’s done it by rushing for at least 100 yards in each of his first three games, something no Arkansas back has done since 2013. With those numbers, he leads the SEC and ranks fourth in the country in rushing yards, and his 146.7 rushing yards per game is third-best in the nation.

WR Jadon Haselwood

When he came out of high school, he was considered one of the top recruits in the country. At Oklahoma, he never quite produced, though to be fair he was playing behind some incredibly talented receivers, including CeeDee Lamb and Marvin Mims. Last season at OU was his best in college — 39 catches, 399 yards and six touchdowns. After transferring to Arkansas, he’s put up 13 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He now has a 15-game streak of at least one reception and he’s stepped in as the team’s leading receiver.

C Ricky Stromberg

He has started every year since he entered college in 2019. He’s already been named the SEC Lineman of the Week once this season, which came in the Week 2 win over South Carolina. As a senior, he brings experience to an offensive line brimming with it. He is on the Rimington Award watch list, given to the nation’s best center. He’s versatile, too. While his best position is center, he has played both guard positions for Arkansas previously.

