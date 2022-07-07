SEC QB Room Rankings: Where Do Aggies Land?

The play from the quarterback position didn't exactly pan out how Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher had pictured it would last season, but there were still tons of positives to take from the performance of Zach Calzada.

But with Calzada now with the Auburn Tigers, the Aggies are left searching for another answer at quarterback. It's a good problem in Fisher's hands though, as he has two legitimate starters to choose from in sophomore Haynes King and LSU transfer Max Johnson. The Aggies also added an elite commit with quarterback Conner Weigman this offseason.

But the Aggies are still on the outside looking in of the nation's top groups of signal-callers, according to Athlon Sports' SEC quarterback room rankings that were released in the publication's college football magazine.

The Aggies rank No. 10, ahead of programs like Vanderbilt, Mizzou, Auburn, and LSU. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young took the top spot.

It's a toss-up for who will start for the Aggies next season, but King should have an advantage due to his familiarity with the system. He began last year as the starter but broke his ankle in the second game of the season against Colorado. Johnson played well last season for an under-achieving LSU team, passing for 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 12 games

Both quarterbacks impressed in the spring game, making this an interesting battle to watch as summer progresses.

