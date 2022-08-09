‘It Feels Right’: 2023 DB Javien Toviano Details What Sets A&M Apart

It's a never-ending process for the Texas A&M Aggies and coach Jimbo Fisher, who will continue to look to add more defensive commits for the class of 2023 after three more on that side of the ball just since the closing days of July.

And one in-state defensive back remains near the top of Texas A&M's list, as Martin (Arlington) cornerback Javien Toviano is a player a slew of elite programs like Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, and Baylor all have eyes on.

But Toviano, whose final commitment decision is anyone’s guess, admitted that he's grown quite comfortable with the atmosphere in College Station. He made two unofficial visits on April 7 and 9, along with attending Aggies camp in June 2021.

“I think the most home felt place I’ve been,” Toviano told 247Sports. “I can just go up there on a weekend and enjoy myself out there. The players there, and it feels right when I’m there all the time.”

But flattery only goes so far. Toviano also told 247 that, despite not having a final decision yet, he’s had sights set outside of the state of Texas.

“I’m leaning more towards out of state,” Toviano said. “That’s what’s going to be unique when people hear about my recruitment, being open-minded about leaving the state a lot more than people thought.”

Last season, Toviano was versatile in all three phases at Martin. Along with having 23 tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and an interception, he also had 41 carries for 415 yards and eight touchdowns while also adding a kickoff return for a touchdown.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here